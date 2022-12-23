Amazon Kindle Scribe review: A solid Prime Day deal

The 10.2in screen in itself would take up a whole lot of space but add in a centimetre’s worth of bezel on three sides, plus a larger bezel on one for grip, and it comes in at a massive 196 x 230 x 5.8mm. Considering this, its 433g weight feels impossibly light, even if it’s not the lightweight one-handed read that Kindles have historically been.

Bearing that in mind, the wider bezel is a good idea. It lets you grip the e-reader without accidentally turning pages before you’re ready and Amazon has had the foresight to make it ambidextrous. Flip the Kindle 180 degrees and the screen spins around as well, ensuring that the wider bezel can be on the left or right. As a result, both right- and left-handed people should be comfortable holding it.

The edge bordering the wider bezel houses both the power button and the USB-C charging port, making it the second Kindle to get the upgrade after this year’s Paperwhite. USB-C is welcome, although you shouldn’t need to charge it too often. All Kindles have battery life that can be measured in weeks rather than hours, and this is the most impressive yet, with Amazon promising a whopping 12 weeks if you read half an hour a day, although this drops to three weeks if you spend the time writing instead of reading.

The Pen (or Premium Pen, which our sample came with) clips magnetically to the opposite side, meaning it’s hard to lose. If you do, however, you can always buy a replacement from Amazon at £28 for the Basic Pen or £48 for the Premium version.

All in all, it’s about as well designed as a giant e-reader can be, with its aluminium frame feeling surprisingly light in the hand. If you want to protect the screen, Amazon offers a flip cover that folds over the top, clipboard style for added peace of mind. It even has a loop for the Pen, should you not trust the (surprisingly grippy) magnets.

Amazon Kindle Scribe review: As an e-reader

The UI on the Kindle Scribe is essentially the same as on other Kindles so, if you’ve used one of those devices, you’ll feel right at home while reading. And, like all Kindles, the Scribe offers an excellent reading experience. Despite its larger size, its E-ink display has the same “pixel” density (300dpi) as the other premium Kindles, so the text is every bit as sharp.

It is, undoubtedly, a little less practical, however. While other Kindles are small enough to tuck into pockets, this one will need a more sizable bag, the kind you’d usually need for a tablet or small laptop.

And, while the size of the screen makes seeing a huge amount of text easier, I prefer the smaller paperback-sized Kindles for comfort. It’s hard to imagine pulling out the Scribe on the Tube or even on a long-haul flight. In short, I can’t imagine wanting this to replace my existing Kindle, as it’s a considerably less practical device.

Amazon Kindle Scribe review: As a notepad

If you haven’t used an E Ink note taker before, you’re in for a treat. Open up a new notepad, pick a template (lined paper, graph paper, checklists, etc), start doodling away and you’ll be amazed at how good it feels. And, since the stylus uses the same technology as a Wacom Pen, it never needs charging. It feels slightly magical.

Comparing it directly to reMarkable 2, I was surprised to find very little between the two devices, right down to the fact that each device’s stylus worked on the other, which I wasn’t expecting.

The reMarkable 2 offers more pen-on-paper-like resistance, while the Kindle Scribe feels a bit more like writing with felt tips, but both are miles ahead of using an Apple Pencil on glass. The Kindle Scribe is possibly a tiny bit slower in registering marks on the screen but both essentially feel instant.

Writing on these devices isn’t exactly the same as writing on paper, of course, but the telling thing is that the longer I used the Scribe, the less I cared. In other words, if you use it for long enough, your brain will eventually adapt and you’ll forget that you’re essentially writing on a computer screen. That makes the devices like this brilliant for brainstorming and clarity, without the distractions of dozens of open tabs and apps.

Unfortunately, the Kindle Scribe is not without its quirks. For starters, handwriting recognition to automatically convert your scribbles into text is limited. In fact, the Scribe initially launched with no handwriting recognition at all, and although it has now added the facility via a firmware update, it’s still a bit rubbish.

What you want handwriting recognition to do is to make your handwritten notes searchable so they’re easy to find, either on the device itself, on your laptop or your phone. This is how it works on the ReMarkable 2. Unfortunately, this is not how it works on the Kindle Scribe. Instead, the only option open to you is to convert the whole notebook and send an email, either to yourself or someone else, with a link to download the converted text file.

It’s a shame because the text recognition itself actually works pretty well. I tested it with my own scrawl and that of several colleagues and it recognised even the most spidery handwriting successfully. However, there’s not much point in doing the recognition in the first place if it isn’t being used to index existing notes.

Additionally, the way the email is formatted – with a download link instead of raw text – means you still can’t sync notes to third party notes apps such as Evernote via its “Email notes to” facility. And another frustration is that on the Kindle app for iOS and Android you can only view your notes. There’s no option to edit those files from the app or export them for editing elsewhere.

On the postive side, scribbling on PDF files is excellent and doesn’t suffer from the weird delay that PDF editing does on the reMarkable 2. However, getting your PDF files onto the Kindle Scribe is an ordeal. If you sideload via USB you can’t annotate them; instead, you have to use the Send to Kindle page on the Amazon website, share the file to the Kindle app on your smartphone, or upload using the desktop software or browser extension on your computer.

This works well enough but, if you then want access to your PDF with scribblings, you have to email the PDF back to yourself. Annotations are curiously missing from the version synced to your mobile devices.

On top of that, the way PDFs are organised is messy. Documents sent to the Scribe via this convoluted process are treated as books from the Kindle Store, making your bookshelf look untidy when they really should be in the notebook section. It’s a small thing, but irritating.

All these things could eventually be addressed through software updates and, as you may have already noted, some already have been to a certain degree. Indeed, Amazon has added several features since launch, including the aforementioned text conversion feature, the ability to lassoo your notes and move them around and the ability to reorientate and select text in imported PDF files. All of these are positive signs.

Even if no more updates happen, though, there’s one thing the Kindle Scribe already has over its rivals: you can write notes directly into the Kindle ebooks you’re reading.

Not every book is supported (for example, comics, manga, graphic novels and newspapers), but the majority are and it works quite well if you like to annotate: simply tap a button and scribble on the sticky note. It’ll be displayed on the page and all your notes are available to browse from the navigation bar.