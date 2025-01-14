The Best Deals on Tech in January 2025

Year round, we want you to get the best deals possible on the tech we recommend. I’m always working to keep our deals roundup pages up-to-date, meaning when a price changes, I know about it. Whether a product’s price has gone up or down, had its RRP inflated or slashed, or is sporting a deal worth jumping on, this roundup cuts through all brand and retailer fluff.

Here you’ll find deals on headphones and soundbars, home security cameras and video doorbells, and computing accessories. If you’re after stuff for yourself or your home, then check out my dedicated best home deals roundup instead. If you’re viewing this page during a big sales event, then we’ll have far more deals on our event-specific pages, so hop on over to one of those instead.

The best tech deals, January 2025

Audio deals

Soundbars

Wanna kit your living room out like a home theater in time for the Super Bowl (or just Kendrik Lamar’s halftime show)? Then a soundbar will be your best buddy. The Samsung HW-Q990D is expensive, even at its lower $1,728 price, however it is the best surround-sound experience on the market.

You can also save on the Sonos Ray, a soundbar ideal for small TVs and compact spaces. Get it for $229 and save a decent $50. Note though, the Ray only has one optical port and doesn’t have Bluetooth.

Headphones

While compiling deals for this article, I found a lot of ‘non deals’ – namely where we’ve got a price on our roundup which matches the price listed by the retailer. The key bit is the retailer then claiming that price is a discount. For example, on our Best Bluetooth headphones roundup, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are $328. On Amazon, they’re listed as $328. Importantly, for the majority of November and December, the WH-1000XM5 were available for $228. For a real deal, look for a price of $228 or lower.

It’s January. Chances are your budget is tighter than your waistband. If you’re in need of a cheap pair of headphones to tide you over until your bank account looks healthier, the SoundMagic E11 wired earphones offer brilliant value for money, especially at $43. When I updated the E11 listing on our best headphone page, Walmart had them listed at $70 (while they still had stock, of course). Amazon’s price for the E11 has not topped $50, so whether this is truly a deal or not remains to be seen.

Home security deals

Back over the festive season, I published a $70 deal on the Eufy SoloCam S220 at Amazon. If you head on over to Best Buy, you can still purchase the S220 for that price. For an outdoor camera with 8GB subscription-free storage, 2K video quality, loud siren, and integrated solar panel, it’s well worth its RRP. It’s even better value at $70.

Our UK-based reviewer, Alun Taylor, has just finished testing the Tapo C120 security camera, calling it “one of the best cameras you can get for the price”. The Tapo C120 earned itself a full five stars and our Expert Reviews Best Buy award. At the moment, you can bag it for $30 on Amazon, $10 less than its RRP. In short, you can get a lot of security camera for less than a takeout.

Computing deals

Let’s start with another non-deal. On our Best webcam page, the Logitech StreamCam is listed as $140. Amazon is currently offering it at $140. It’s not really a deal (well, not to me anyways) so if you’re a streamer looking to buy the StreamCam, I’d recommend waiting a bit. You can make a real saving on the Insta360 Link – it’s more for work than streaming – however if you’re still allowed to work from home, this might be the purchase for you. It’s $150 at B&H, which saves you $30. Nice.

That’s all when it comes to Computing deals for the time being. I’ll bring more good deals as I find them.