The Best Power Banks in 2024 As Tested By Our Experts

As for charging your devices, you’ll usually have a choice of USB-A and USB-C ports, with the latter supporting the fastest USB PD charging standards. All power banks and smartphones support the USB BC 1.2 standard, which can deliver up to 7.5W over USB-A or 15W over USB-C. Most also support the USB Power Delivery (PD) 3 standard, which increases the maximum voltage and current to deliver up to 100W of power – enough to charge a lightweight laptop at a decent speed. Not all USB PD power banks can push out that much juice though, and you’ll often find them limited to 15W, 27W, or 45W instead of the maximum 100W, but even 27W will cover you for fast charging a wide range of smartphones and tablets.

We’re also now seeing the first power banks supporting the USB PD 3.1 spec, meaning they can deliver over 100W with compatible devices and cables. Right now, these don’t go over 28V at 5A for a maximum of 140W, but we may see power banks with an output of 180W or 240W in the future. That’s certainly overkill for smartphones, but a potential game-changer for power-hungry laptops and tablets.

Beyond that, there are Qualcomm’s Quick Charge standards. The most common is Quick Charge 4, which pushes out a maximum 21V and 4.6A for 100W of output. It’s also compatible with USB PD, which is lucky since Quick Charge 4 hasn’t had as much love as the old Quick Charge 3 standard, with most power bank manufacturers standardizing around USB PD. The same has happened with the new Quick Charge 5 – even though it can charge compatible phones to 50% within five minutes when using the right charger – but it’s not hard to see why, since USB PD is supported by Apple and Google’s recent devices and still delivers fast charging on Quick Charge 4 and Quick Charge 5 phones. More importantly, it’s an open standard without any licensing costs.

Is it worth paying extra for a fast-charging power bank?

Yes. There’s often very little difference in price these days, and even if your existing phone doesn’t support Quick Charge 4 or USB PD, there’s a good chance that your next one will. In fact, you could make the argument that the smartest thing to do is standardize around USB PD and ensure that your power banks, chargers, smartphones, and tablets can all run under the same charging ecosystem, giving you fast charging whenever you need it.

What about charging other accessories?

Smaller accessories, such as wireless earbuds, Bluetooth headphones, fitness trackers, and smartwatches, can cause problems for power banks because they’re designed to charge using a low-wattage trickle-charge, rather than the 10W to 25W used to fast-charge your typical smartphone. There’s a risk of damaging the accessory or its charging case, and some smarter power banks may simply shut down due to the low demand. However, some power banks now include a trickle-charge mode designed specifically to charge these devices safely. If you’re planning a long weekend (or longer) away where you’ll need a recharge, this is a feature worth looking out for.

What about wireless charging?

If you care more about convenience than speed, wireless charging is very much the way to go, and a growing number of power banks support it – just place your smartphone on the integrated wireless pad to recharge without cables. You will take a hit on the charging speed, limited to 7.5W or 10W, but that’s not a big issue if you don’t need to recharge in a flash.

As a bonus, we’re now seeing Magsafe-friendly chargers that will clamp onto an iPhone, or a ring inside an iPhone case, meaning you can recharge your iPhone even while you’re using it.

