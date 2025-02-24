Sonos Ace Review: A Unique, but Not Brilliant Take On ANC Headphones

Sonos says a pair of headphones is its most requested product, yet for years the company has resisted, preferring instead to stick with speakers and soundbars. In 2024, however, its resolve finally crumbled and, at long last, we have the Sonos Ace – a pair of over-ear, noise-canceling headphones it hopes can take on the likes of Sony’s WH-1000XM5, Apple’s AirPods Max, and Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

That’s quite the challenge given how long its rivals have been refining their headphones – and refinement is, in the end, what these otherwise rather lovely headphones lack. But, surprisingly, they’re not far behind on sound quality and noise canceling, and they also manage to pack in some unique features along the way.

Sonos Ace review: What do you get for the money?

The Sonos Ace certainly don’t lack style and shouldn’t at $449, but they’ve achieved this in an understated, rather than ostentatious, fashion like the Apple AirPods Max. They’re only available in white or black and the design is minimalist and clean, the hinge hidden beneath the surface of each cup, just like Sony’s flagship headphones. For me, they feel more solidly built than the WH-1000XM5, especially the headband adjusters, which slide up and down with a firm, smooth action.

Look hard, though, and all sorts of lovely touches emerge from the Sonos Ace’s otherwise serene surface. The Sonos logo subtly stenciled onto the outside of the right earcup, for instance, neatly lines up with the tactile sliding volume controller, giving you a visual cue as to where the main controls lie when picking up the headphones.