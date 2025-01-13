The Best Deals for Your Home in January 2025

Even when there aren’t any big sales events running, we still want you to get the best deal possible on the products we recommend. I’ll be on the hunt for the best home deals around to make sure you can get the most bang for your buck – if you’re after some new tech, then check out our best tech deals page instead.

In this roundup, I’ll publish deals on vacuum cleaners, toothbrushes, hair straighteners, personal grooming, kitchen products, and more. When deals periods like Black Friday or Boxing Day roll around, you’d be best off with one of my dedicated deals pages. However, in the meantime, keep checking this page for discounts on our favorite home products.

The best home deals, January 2025

Vacuum cleaner deals

During Black Friday and the Christmas period, deals on Dyson vacuums were unbeatable, with the brand offering over $200 off many of its products. Now that promotion is over, Dyson vacuum cleaner deals are thinner on the ground. The biggest cordless Dyson we’ve tested, the Outsize, is available for $547 down from its usual $600. For that, you get a vacuum with a half gallon collection bin and 220AW of suction. Despite being supersized, it performs just as well as the Dyson V15 Detect, our favorite overall Dyson. But note, during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sales, I published the Outsize was on sale for $470, so while with the current deal you are saving money, you might be better waiting for a sales event.

At the time of writing (13 January), vacuum discounts aren’t that impressive. In the world of Shark vacuums, you can get our favorite Dyson alternative, the Shark Vertex Pro IZ662H for $389. Again it’s not as low as its Cyber Monday price and you’ll be better off waiting, but if you’re in dire need of a new vacuum, then saving $61 on our favorite cordless Shark is better than paying full price.

While writing my first draft of this roundup, the Samsung Bespoke Jet was a deal to avoid. Now, however, it’s on sale at Amazon for $600. A whole $10 lower than its average price. If you’re curious, its lowest-ever price was $450, so again, you could take the chance and wait a while.

Rather than a cordless vacuum, you can choose to welcome a helpful robot into your home. As you’ll see on our robot vacuum cleaner roundup, the Roomba J9+ usually costs $1,399. At the moment (13 January), you can get it for $799. It doesn’t use Lidar, its mapping isn’t as accurate as others’, and for its price point, there are better moppers on the market. But, knock $500 off the price tag and the features the J9+ has become more attractive. On a positive note, the J9+ has brilliant object detection skills, handy if you’ve got a few young pets still learning how to go potty outside.

Kitchen deals

Keeping on the household appliance theme, let’s switch to smaller, worktop appliances.

New year, new diet? Well, if making kale smoothies isn’t your thing, then you can make meals healthier by cooking them in an air fryer. Over in the UK, we’ve tested and reviewed over 30 air fryers, which means earning a spot on our best air fryer roundup is a highly prized feat. In the US, we’re still reviewing, testing, and deciding our top air fryers; however, if you’re yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, I can point you towards a few deals on air fryers we rate.

If style is your main priority, the Our Place Wonder Oven could be the air fryer for you. You get 4 color options – Steam, Char, Spice, and Blue Salt (the only color I can work out is the one beginning with “B”) – and a cutesy, retro-esque body. It comes with six easy-to-use cooking functions, so it does have substance behind the style. You can save $20 as Our Place has dropped its RRP to its Holiday Sale price of $175.

This one may not be a deal per se, however if you shop smartly, you can get the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 multicooker for $119 from Walmart – if you buy the same product from Amazon, it’s $178. The Speedi is worth it for the Speedi Meals function alone: combine different cooking modes in the same pot to create family-size meals with minimal washing up.

Health and grooming deals

Hair straighteners

Over the festive period, I pointed out our favorite budget hair straighteners, the Remington Shine Therapy were worth their $60 list price. During that time, the price dropped to $46. And now, these Remingtons are not quite as budget anymore – their new RRP is $75. Don’t buy at the moment, wait till the price comes back down again

If you have a hard time straightening your curly locks, then the GHD Platinum Plus styler could e what you need. This GHD hair straightener is on sale for $214, down from its usual $289

Shavers

Looking for an affordable beard trimmer? The budget Remington Barba remains on sale at its Christmas holiday price of $43

If you’ve got the money for a high-end electric shaver, then Braun’s Series 9 Pro is worth your time. For $320, you can get a shaver designed for pivoting around tricky areas, a SmartCare Center for cleaning and charging, and a bundled case and spare battery (with a 60 minute battery life). It’s expensive, but you definitely get a performance to match

Electric toothbrush deals

Most electric toothbrushes on the market are unnecessarily expensive. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 is a prime example. While it might be on sale at the moment (January 14), $179 is still a lot of money for a vibrating brush.

There aren’t really any worthwhile deals live at the time of writing, however our best electric toothbrush and best sonicare electric toothbrush pages have some budget options that are more worth your money.