The Best Gaming Chairs I’ve Tested in 2025
I’ve tested a wide range of the best gaming chairs: here are my picks for keeping you fit and focused while you shoot, loot, and level up
The best gaming chairs will see you through years of gaming: in fact, a premium model will likely outlive your entire setup, from keyboard and mouse to monitor and graphics card. As such, it’s vital that a good gaming chair helps you maintain good posture, is comfortable to sit in during long sessions, and has all of the adjustment options you need.
To help you pick a gaming chair that fulfils these three crucial criteria, we’ve tested dozens of gaming chairs from the industry’s leading manufacturers. We’ve assembled and sat ourselves on the best (and worst) chairs available, comparing comfort, build quality, value, and more to produce this list.
Below, you’ll find our pick of the best gaming chairs. If you need more information before you begin, we’ve put together a handy buying guide that highlights the key things to consider before making a purchase, along with an explanation of the process we use to test and evaluate gaming chairs.
Best gaming chair: At a glance
|Best gaming chair for comfort
|Razer Enki (~$499)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best leather gaming chair
|Noblechairs ICON (~$739)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best high-end chair
|Secretlab Titan Evo (~$639)
|Check price at Secretlab
How we test gaming chairs
Every gaming chair on this roundup has gone through the same testing procedure. The procedure is split into two parts: first, we construct the chair, taking note of how long it takes, how easy the instructions are to follow, and whether an additional person is required. Then, we simply use the chair daily for at least one week. If we can, we ask other people to use the chair as well to gather perspectives from individuals of varying heights and weights.
We’ll push every adjustability option to its limit to determine how ergonomic the chair is and note how easy the chair is to adjust/swivel/roll while doing so.
READ NEXT: Best External Hard Drive
The best gaming chairs you can buy in 2025
1. Secretlab Titan Evo: Best high-end gaming chair
Price when reviewed: $639 | Check price at Secretlab
- Great for… comfort, build quality
- Not so great for… your bank balance
The Titan Evo comes out ahead of the numerous other gaming chairs we’ve tested in almost every area to claim the title of our favorite high-end option. It’s beautifully made and striking (but not garish) in appearance, with its black leatherette tricking many of those who saw it in the office into thinking it was real leather.
It’s not a case of style over substance, however. We found it particularly comfortable to sit in, praising its sensible balance between firmness and cushioning, and extremely comfy memory foam pillow. All the adjustment mechanisms you could ask for are present and correct too, including hidden integrated lumbar support, which worked fantastically well.
A high cost of entry puts it out of reach of some gamers and its weight makes it a little laborious to raise and roll around, but if you can afford it, this is the crème de la crème of gaming chairs.
Key specs
Height adjustability: 2.95in; Width of seat base (inner): 18.5in; Length of backrest: 33.46in; Width of backrest (total): 20.87in; Backrest adjustability: 85-165 degrees; Seat depth: 19.29in; 4D armrest: Yes; Rocking mechanism: Yes; Pillows: Yes, neck; Maximum weight (user): 286lb
2. Razer Enki: Best gaming chair for comfort
Price when reviewed: $499 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… comfort
- Not so great for… pillow and lumbar support adjustment
Most manufacturers claim their chairs are comfortable enough for an all-day gaming session, but it’s actually true of the Razer Enki. It has a wide seat base that’s so roomy that we could sit in it cross-legged and its use of mixed-density foams (harder across the back and softer across the seat) helped guide us towards an optimal seating position.
Meanwhile, an angled shoulder arch and lumbar cushioning further aided the Enki’s cosiness. There are plenty of adjustment options available too, including 4 inches of height adjustment, 4D armrests, and a generous 152 degrees of recline.
Sadly you can’t adjust the position of the memory foam neck pillow or the lumbar support but the overall fit and finish of the Enki is top-notch. Premium-feel leathers are used throughout, while the quilted suede-like texture on the back and seat looks great but more importantly, it felt fantastic to sit on.
Key specs
Height adjustability: 4.33in; Width of seat base (outer and inner): 21.23in and 17.72in; Length of backrest: 33.86in; Width of backrest (total and inner): 21.65in and 13.78in; Backrest adjustability: 90-152 degrees; Seat depth: 20.1in; 4D armrest: Yes; Rocking mechanism: Yes; Pillows: Yes, neck; Maximum weight (user): 299lb
3. Noblechairs Legend TX: Best gaming chair for understated design
Price when reviewed: $300 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… discreet design, adjustment options
- Not so great for… back and head support
Gaming chairs are often rather garish but the Legend TX bucks that trend by being simultaneously stylish and wonderfully understated. Branding is minimal, there’s no sign of the exaggerated wings you’ll find on many rival chairs and the grey fabric is pleasingly demure.
Unlike most of the other options we tested it alongside, it didn’t look out of place in a bank of desk chairs in our office, with the lovely brushed velvet finish elevating it above the leatherette typically used on gaming chairs. The fabric should get less clammy during the summer too, and we had no concerns about it picking up rips and tears.
We also found the Legend TX supportive and comfortable on the whole, though its neck and lumbar cushions aren’t particularly effective – our posture and level of comfort increased dramatically when we ditched them.
Key specs
Height adjustability: 2.56 inches; Width of seat base (inner): 2.99in; Length of backrest: 35.43in; Width of backrest (total and inner): 20.47in and 11.02in; Backrest adjustability: 90-125 degrees; Seat depth: 18.9in; 4D armrest: Yes; Rocking mechanism: Yes; Pillows: Yes, lumbar and neck; Maximum weight (user): 330lb
4. Noblechairs Icon: Best leather gaming chair
Price when reviewed: $739 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… luxury homes
- Not so great for… your conscience
While the use of real leather is a contentious issue for many, there are still plenty of affluent gamers wanting a chair that exudes opulence and the Noblechairs Icon is exactly that. Its design is inspired by the interior of luxury sports cars and there’s no denying it looks the part complete with its finely stitched leather seams and top-grain leather upholstery.
We found it very comfortable to sit in during testing too. Its cold-cured foam gradually molded around our body over time to create a feeling of snugness that few gaming chairs can match. The chair also proved very breathable and has every key feature you could ask for, including a rocking mechanism, lockable 4D armrests, and lumbar and neck pillows.
If you like the look of the design but take issue with the use of animal leather or want to save yourself some cash, the Icon is also available in a cheaper faux leather model.
Key specs
Height adjustability: 3.94in; Width of seat base (inner): 12.2-14.17in; Length of backrest: 34.25in; Width of backrest (total and inner): 20.47 and 11.8in; Backrest adjustability: 90-135 degrees; Seat depth: 20.28in; 4D armrest: Yes, lockable; Rocking mechanism: Yes, up to 11 degrees with angle lock; Pillows: Yes, lumbar and neck; Maximum weight (user): 396lb
How to choose the best gaming chair for you
Why can’t I just use an office chair?
You can. Anyone who works and games at the same desk will find that a good office chair does pretty much the same job as a gaming chair – in fact, office chairs usually have superior ergonomics, which makes them ideal for long sessions. But if you want to relax, recline, and enjoy your favourite games in superior comfort, a gaming chair is the way to go.
What makes a gaming chair special?
Compared to your average office chair, a gaming chair offers a few key advantages.
Adjustability – Broadly speaking, most gaming chairs come with armrests that can move up/down, left/right, and in/out and swivel up to 45 degrees. Normally, gaming chair backrests can recline almost horizontally, and the seat itself tilted backwards (by means of a “rocking” mechanism) and lowered/raised.
Support – Gaming chairs are often packaged with additional lumbar and head cushions that can be attached or removed as necessary. These will offer far better support compared to built-in options often found on high-end office chairs.
Build quality – The best gaming chairs are exceptionally sturdy. Many are made from leather (be it real or synthetic) and almost all have solid iron/steel frames and bases and castor wheels. As a result, they are heavy but can support substantial weight.
Design – Let’s be honest: gaming chairs look cooler than office chairs. But the stylistic choices that make a gaming chair look like a racing seat also make them immensely comfortable to sit in. The drawback? Most gaming chairs don’t quite cater to proper posture in the way that a good office chair will.
What should I look for in a gaming chair?
You will want to begin by making sure that the gaming chair in question offers the features listed above (almost every chair on our list does). After that, it comes down to your personal needs.
Physical size – It’s crucial that you actually fit the gaming chair you plan on buying. No matter your physical shape, make sure you read the specs list and take note of backrest heights, seat widths, and max occupant weights.
Price – Then there’s the cost of the thing. Gaming chairs can be quite expensive, though the same can be said of office chairs. Like any product, you get what you pay for. A cheap gaming chair might come in at under $250, while a normal chair would cost between $250 – 550. Anything beyond that is a premium product.
Keep in mind that a good gaming chair will outlast an office chair and keep you healthy in the process. It’s well worth investing as much as you feasibly can.
Are there any common issues with gaming chairs?
Be warned: gaming chairs tend to be seriously heavy and much bulkier than office chairs. Putting a gaming chair together can be tricky, as can maneuvering it around your room. We recommend you get help when building your new chair if possible.
Newcomers to the world of gaming chairs often note that their new purchase is less comfy than they had expected. Gaming chairs are firm, often intentionally so: this is something that you will get used to in time, and something that your back will appreciate in the long run. Squidgy chairs do not promote good posture.