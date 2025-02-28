Bose Smart Soundbar Review: This Time It’s Personal

In 2024, Bose handily streamlined its soundbar range to just the Bose Smart Soundbar and Bose Smart Soundbar Ultra. Gone is the confusing soundbar lineup of days of old. The Smart Soundbar is the cheaper and smaller of the two and is designed for those wanting a compact, well-specified soundbar to improve the audio quality of their TV.

Like its more expensive stablemate, it supports a new AI Dialogue mode and Bose SimpleSync, allowing you to use it simultaneously with select Bose headphones and Bluetooth speakers. And, if those headphones are the Ultra Open Earbuds, the Smart Soundbar offers a uniquely engaging “Personal Surround” experience.

But is the Bose Smart Soundbar worth it if you don’t own a pair of Bose’s open-ear buds? I spent three weeks using it for my festive holiday viewing, so read on for my verdict.

Bose Smart Soundbar review: What do you get for the money?

The Bose Smart Soundbar costs $499, and for your money you’d get a 3.0.2-channel soundbar with left, right, and center speakers and a pair of up-firing drivers to handle height effects. As usual, Bose doesn’t state frequency range or power output.

There’s no subwoofer built-in, meaning it can’t match the low-end reproduction of the 5.1.2-channel Smart Soundbar Ultra, which will set you back $899. You can, however, connect it to Bose’s bass modules or surround speakers, so there is room for expansion.