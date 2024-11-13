Best Soundbar 2024: Tried and Tested Options at Every Price Point

How we test soundbars

Our in-depth testing assesses every aspect of a soundbar, from build quality and ease of setup, to audio performance and customization options.

As soon as each bar is unboxed, we measure and weigh it to get a sense of how easy it will be to install, and check its sturdiness and the quality of finish. We then connect it via an HDMI cable to a 4K TV – or to a desktop computer, if that’s what it’s designed for – and we put each soundbar through its paces by feeding it a wide range of content, including films, sports, and TV shows.

We pay close attention to sound reproduction right across the frequency spectrum, focusing on the three cornerstones of soundbar performance: bass response, dialogue clarity, and treble crispness. If there are different EQ presets, we’ll try these out with appropriate content. All tests are run at various volume levels, including the maximum volume to really push the product to its limits.

We use 4K Blu-ray players and the latest blockbuster movies to test how each soundbar handles surround-sound audio encoded with DTS:X. We also test Dolby Atmos using compatible content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

After testing each soundbar with video sources, we try out any wireless music streaming capabilities it may have, whether that’s from Tidal over Bluetooth or Spotify Connect over Wi-Fi. We also try out any other features, such as Chromecast and AirPlay 2, to ensure they work as intended.

If the soundbar can be integrated into a multi-room speaker system, we’ll test that too, and we’ll note in our review how easy (or otherwise) it is to achieve. If there’s a built-in voice assistant, we trial it to see how accurately it can pick up and execute requests. And we always check whether there are any extra features hidden away inside a companion or control app, and detail them in our full review.

READ NEXT: Best Headphones