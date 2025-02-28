Apple AirPods 4 Review: Surprisingly Excellent

Apple AirPods 4 review: What do they do well?

While that’s undoubtedly disappointing, the AirPods 4 do have plenty of other things going for them. The new design, for instance, feels super comfortable and they sit in my small-ish ears far more securely than other open-fit headphones I’ve tried. I’ve worn them out on a couple of runs, too, and they’ve stayed put without shifting around or feeling as if they were on the brink of doing so.

In fact, I think these are the ideal workout headphones. Because they’re open-fit, they don’t amplify your breathing like earbuds with silicone rubber tips can and, when ANC is turned off, they don’t block out external noise, either, so you can hear what’s going on around you. Then, when you’d prefer to immerse yourself in the audio a bit more – say you’ve moved from a hazardous urban environment to a quieter, more relaxed park – you can switch on the ANC with a long squeeze of the stem on either bud and enjoy a quieter listening environment.

Of course, you don’t have to be working out to fully appreciate how comfortable the AirPods Pro 4 are; they’re also great for wearing all day at your desk. They’re super light, and I found they didn’t induce earache like other earbuds can.

The ANC is surprisingly effective, too. I haven’t had the chance to test them out on a real airplane yet, so I simulated one instead, by playing some cabin noise from YouTube through my big desktop speakers and turning the volume up loud.

Do they cut background noise as effectively as the AirPods Pro 2 or a pair of over-ear headphones like the Sonos Ace or the AirPods Max? No, they do not, but they do cut down on that rumble significantly enough that you don’t need to turn up the volume to dangerous levels to enjoy your music or hear podcasts. This is no tick-box feature – it really does work and, in my view, it makes the ANC version well worth the extra $50 over the standard model.

There are other features worth having too, but none are quite as useful as the ANC. Spatial Audio works well enough, lending a tangible sense of three-dimensionality to sound, particularly when watching Dolby Atmos-enabled TV and movies. Head tracking is uncannily effective, keeping audio seemingly locked to the device that’s playing it, and adaptive audio proved adept at turning the ANC up and down depending on how raucous the environment around you is. The latter is tunable, too: you can leave it on default, or adjust a slider to let in more or less noise, depending on your preference.

Check price at Amazon

Apple AirPods 4 review: What do they sound like?

In isolation, I’ve been very impressed with the audio quality the AirPods 4 pump out, too. In a quiet environment, in fact, there’s little to separate the AirPods 4’s audio quality from that of their more expensive siblings, the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C.

They won’t come close to challenging a pair of Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 for sound quality, of course, but neither are they obviously flawed in any one particular way. What’s particularly impressive about them is how solid and well-defined bass is. Firing up Weval’s Days and Aphex Twin’s Ageispolis in quick succession left me in no doubt as to the artists’ intentions, the bassline delivered with a convincing and enjoyable level of heft.

No, there isn’t enough in the low frequencies to satisfy bass heads – there is a touch missing at the very low end, and there’s also a lack of attack and aggression evident in tracks like Rammstein’s Deutschland. And if you’re seriously into your music, you will want a pair of headphones capable of reproducing tracks like Melody Gardot’s My One and Only Thrill with a greater sense of space, detail, and urgency.

However, the AirPods 4 are a great jack-of-all-trades and most people will be perfectly happy with the way they present music. Ultimately, if you prefer open-fit headphones or don’t get on with silicone ear tips, then you probably won’t care that other, non-open-fit headphones sound better. The mere fact that these sound so good without being fatally flawed in any particular way is reason enough to consider a purchase.