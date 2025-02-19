Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Review: In the Pink

If you aren’t planning on using a case, the new camera housing makes the phone an awful lot more wobbly than it used to be when placed on a flat surface. Annoying? It could be, I suppose, but since most smart people will put their iPhones in a case, it won’t be a deal breaker for many.

Apple has made more significant changes to repairability, though, so it’s now possible to fix an iPhone using OEM parts sourced from other phones instead of being forced to buy them new. There’s also an easier method for releasing the battery, which is genuinely clever: once you’ve managed to pry off the rear glass, just disconnect the ribbon cable, and apply a small amount of electric current to a tab on the rear for a short period. This weakens the glue, allowing the battery to simply drop out. It’s magical.

And that new camera button is definitely more of a significant change than you might at first assume – it’s no ordinary button. Set slightly into the surface of the right edge of the phone, an inch away from the power button, it falls within reach of your right index finger when the phone is held in landscape orientation or the right thumb in portrait. You can click it at any time to launch the camera app, then click it again to capture a photo, or click and hold to record a video.

That’s the camera button at its most basic, but it has hidden depths. Give it some light pressure and a small tab appears on the screen right next to it, showing an icon representing the currently selected setting; this can be exposure, zoom, depth, camera selection, styles, and tone. From this point, you can slide your finger along the button to tweak that selected setting or give it a light double-squeeze to choose a different setting.

It all works brilliantly, as you might expect. You can adjust the sensitivity down and up if you find it too sensitive (or vice versa) via the accessibility settings menu. Since its release, Apple has added a half-press function to let you lock focus, mimicking the controls on a traditional DSLR or mirrorless camera.

I do have a couple of complaints about it, though. First is that the button is a little too far inboard for my liking, making reaching it more of a stretch than it should be. The second problem I have is that I’ve pressed the camera button by accident on more than one occasion through the simple action of picking up the phone. That seems a small thing right now but I can envisage it becoming increasingly annoying over time.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus review: Display

The rest of the user-facing phone is identical to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and that includes the display. On my test iPhone 16 Plus, this is a 6.7in expanse of OLED display with a resolution of 2,796 x 1,290 (2,556 x 1,179 across 6.1in for the 16) and a 60Hz screen.

Let’s talk turkey here – on a phone costing at the very least $799, the fact that the screen is still 60Hz is a major letdown. No other phone costing this much is stuck at 60Hz and you can really tell the difference when you come back to a regular iPhone after using another handset with a higher refresh rate display. It just feels lethargic, which is a shame when the chipset is so fast and powerful.

Aside from that, there’s nothing to complain about on the image quality front, as usual. Brightness reaches 845cd/m2 with auto-brightness disabled and I measured 1,554cd/m2 in HDR playback with a 10% window displayed on a black background.

In SDR, color accuracy was as you’d expect an iPhone to be, with a Delta E of 0.52 – as good as it gets, in other words. And the great news is that in media playback, you’ll not notice the issues with the refresh rate. It’s only when you’re opening apps, scrolling through social media and web pages, and flicking quickly between tasks that you’ll experience that. Basically, everything else a smartphone does.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus review: Cameras

The camera lineup looks the same as last year, but there is a subtle difference. The main camera is identical, hardware-wise, so image quality will be largely similar, but there’s a new sensor for the ultrawide, which does seem to make a difference to detail capture.

Just to recap, the main camera here is a 48-megapixel 26mm f/1.6 camera with sensor-shift image stabilization, while the ultrawide is a 12-megapixel f/2.2 camera where last year’s was a 12-megapixel f/2.4 unit. These are the same specifications as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The main camera shoots 24-megapixel images by default, and it’s very, very good, the highlight being for me – as it always has been – Dolby Vision 4K video recording.

You can get a better smartphone camera for similar money if you go with an Android phone such as the Google Pixel 9, but you won’t be disappointed with the images the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus’ camera is capable of producing.

Meanwhile, it’s great to see that the other cameras are actually getting some attention for once. I don’t have an iPhone 15 to hand for comparison, but I captured a few comparison images with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, whose ultrawide camera has the same core specifications and the two were virtually inseparable.

The new hardware also unlocks the ability to shoot macro images with autofocus, with which you can capture some stunning close-ups, which is nice.

In general, though, the more significant improvements this year surround the camera button and a small handful of minor software tweaks, such as the new tone control feature. This gives you instant in-viewfinder control over the mood of your images. If you were hoping for something more dramatic, then you might want to maybe wait for the next iPhone, look to move up to an iPhone Pro model or just switch to Android.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus review: Performance

When it comes to performance, the iPhone 16, somewhat surprisingly, moves to a new chipset: the Apple A18. This has six CPU cores (two performance and four efficiency cores), five GPU cores, and a 16-core “Neural Engine”, the latter enabling all the local AI processing that will be required when Apple Intelligence eventually appears.

More significantly, perhaps, this represents a leap forward of not one generation but two from its predecessor, which employed the A16 Bionic chipset. The A18 used here isn’t quite on par with the A18 Pro used in the Pro and Pro Max chipsets – it employs a cut-down GPU – but mostly it’s the same, with what looks like the same CPU and neural engine.

You can see below what this means for performance, with a significant advancement on CPU performance over the iPhone 15 Plus. The GPU is also a chunk more powerful than its predecessor, but bear in mind that real-world games performance will be capped by that 60Hz display.

Cast your eye over the charts below and you’ll also see the iPhone 16 Plus is quicker than the iPhone 15 Pro Max and all its near rivals for CPU performance. Impressive stuff – let’s hope Apple maintains its stance on keeping its phones on the same generation of chipset across both standard and Pro models.

As for battery life, well that’s also seen a notable increase, rising from the 23hrs 41mins the iPhone 15 Plus achieved last year to 27hrs 3mins for the iPhone 16 Plus this year. The standard iPhone 16 doesn’t last quite as lost, but its result of 25hrs 46mins is still a great improvement over the iPhone 15’s 20hrs 24mins.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus review: Verdict

The iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 don’t do anything particularly special this year. In fact, it’s determinedly mixed in many areas. The design of the camera housing has changed, which I don’t think does it any favors, and while the camera button is great in the way it works, I think its positioning could be improved. The display, meanwhile, really needs to move away from 60Hz because currently, Apple is shortchanging its customers.

However, the faster chipset and better battery life are significant steps forward. It might not have been available at the time when I tested it, however Apple Intelligence may well be another reason to upgrade from the iPhone 15 and earlier models, since those won’t support it. It’s also good to see the price stay stable year on year.

Ultimately, though, it’s another year, another iPhone. It’s better – yes, not significantly so – but just enough to keep customers buying.