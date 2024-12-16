Last-Minute Holiday Deals: Today’s Top Christmas Savings, and Ones to Avoid

It’s that time of year where online shops are full of last-minute Christmas present deals – or, in many cases, products that have been “discounted” to their normal price after big hikes. At Expert Reviews, we’re here to point you towards the real deals. These are the savings that take the discount below a product’s regular RRP, not its inflated one, so you can make Christmas just that little bit cheaper.

I was tired of seeing the phrase “It’s Black Friday!” in my inbox, in website banners, on TV, and on signs in shops and now, without much break, those sales adverts have switched to advertising Christmas deals. I might be fed up with the onslaught, but these savings are all for your benefit, not mine.

Yet, however tired of sales I may be, at Expert Reviews we’re always here to make sure our readers can get the products we recommend for the best price available. In this article, I’ll highlight some deals worth considering, while also pointing out some cost reductions that really aren’t as good as they seem.

The top holiday deals in the shops right now

Holiday deals: Headphones

Whether as a gift or a personal treat as you try to convince yourself, yet again, that you’re going to start the new year by getting fit, a reliable set of headphones is a good place to start. I’d prefer to get back into running by listening to some 7th Heaven remixes of Kylie Minogue instead of hearing my steam train-like breathing, and if that’s also the case for you, then a good deal on some noise-canceling headphones, such as the Sony WH-1000XM5, will be worth considering.

Amazon’s “limited-time deal” on our favorite overall Sony’s is the same price as they were on Black Friday. You can still get the WH-1000XM5 for $298 – their lowest ever price. While this “limited-time deal” has been around since the start of November, I can’t imagine they’re going to stay this price forever. Grab the deal while it’s there.

If you’re a fan of Sony’s products, then you can also buy the WF-1000XM5. These noise-canceling earbuds have also been on sale at $228 since the start of November, yet on the 10th, they did dip to their lowest ever price of $222. Now, in December, they’re even lower at $198, a solid $100 off its usual price.

Outside of Sony, there are the on-ear Marshall Major IV headphones, which are on sale for their lowest-ever price at $70. On Amazon, the Major IV’s have an average price of $82, so while you’re still saving against their $150 RRP, at least you know if you miss this deal, there will be another discount in the near future. For runners (or soon-to-be runners like me), you can save $40 on the Shokz Openrun Pro bone-conduction headphones – featuring the brand’s ninth gen tech, ten hours of battery life, and a IP55 rating for dust and water resistance (safe for a lot of sweat) – a $140 price tag is a decent deal.



Holiday deals: Vacuum cleaners

Now, I wouldn’t recommend ever buying your mom or your wife a vacuum cleaner for Christmas (unless, of course, they specifically asked for one). However, as visitors and everyone living in your house benefit from a floor free from crushed Lucky Charms, dirt, dead flies, and shoe mud, a vacuum makes a good gift for your household. And, as they say, a vacuum isn’t just for Christmas.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I highlighted a couple of Dyson deals that could save you a couple of hundred dollars. Those savings are still live, so you’ve still got time to bag a vacuum for a lot less than their usual RRP. Here’s a recap:

Our favorite overall cordless vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute, is still on sale for $500. That’s a $250 saving compared to its RRP

We called it the “Best-value Dyson” at its review price of $450, so now that you can buy the Dyson V8 for $299, from both Dyson and Amazon, it’s even better value for money. And even sweeter – $299 is lower than its Black Friday price of $329, so in this instance, being late to the party has worked in your favor

On Cyber Monday, I warned against buying the Dyson V15 Detect as its deal price was higher than the price we had listed before the sales season on our best vacuum cleaner page. Now, however, the price has dropped to $588, which is cheaper than the $623 it was available for at the end of October

Enough of the Dysons. In the world of robot vacuum cleaners, the iRobot Roomba j7 – which I also warned against on Cyber Monday – has also become a worthwhile deal. Our robovac roundup has it listed as $419; on Amazon, you can now buy it for $300. The Roomba j7 hit its lowest price of $262 back in April, so it’s worth keeping in mind that the price could drop in the new year.



Holiday deals: Humidifiers

Going through our best humidifier roundup doesn’t yield many deals. The majority of humidifiers on the page are ideal if you’re on a budget. However, of the more expensive products we’ve listed, there is one deal worth considering. On Amazon, you can save $50 on our favorite 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier, the Sharp UA-HD40U-L. It’s expensive, even at its deal price of $354, however the UA-HD40U-L packs in a lot of useful features which you can read in full in its mini-review on our humidifier page.



Holiday deals: Hair care

If you’re after a new set of hair straighteners and styling isn’t your strong point, then the GHD Original’s are a good place to start. However, Amazon’s current discounted price of $178 is higher than its average price of $171. It’s not the lowest price they’ve reached in 2024’s sale season, with that award going to the $136 bargain at the start of December.

This $178 price is the Original’s most common price tag, so it might be worth waiting until the price drops again. While not currently on sale, if you’re new to styling, then going for a budget straightener is probably your best bet. The Remington Shine Therapy are $60 – which, considering they’re built with floating plates and nine heat settings – is a great price.

As the holiday season carries on, I’ll update this page with more deals I find that are worth your attention. Or not, whichever the case may be.