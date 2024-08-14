Best Home Security Camera 2024: The Smartest Security Cameras, Tried, Tested, and Reviewed
Keeping an eye on your home has never been easier – with these best home security cameras, tried and tested by our experts
Security cameras used to be something only businesses could afford, but thanks to the explosion in affordable, internet-connected technology, that’s no longer the case. Now, you can purchase a smart home security camera to keep an eye on your home, pets, and children for as little as $25.
However, with hundreds of cameras available, all with different features and limitations, making a decision about which model to go with can be overwhelming. So, we’re here to answer all of your questions: do you go for a battery-powered or mains-powered camera? One with cloud or local storage? What about AI? You’ll find all the answers below in our buying guide, along with our list of favorite security cameras, selected from products we’ve tested, used, and reviewed.
So what do we know?
Here at Expert Reviews we’ve been testing smart home technology for years, well before the advent of Alexa and “smart” technology. In those days, connected security cameras were called IP cameras. They were mostly aimed at tech-savvy business owners, and they were fiddly to set up.
In the intervening years, our writers have set up hundreds of cameras in our homes – our policy is to test products in the environment for which they’re intended – and we’ve spent many hours testing, evaluating, using, and writing about them. You can be sure that, by now, we know a good model from a dud, and you’ll benefit from that experience on this page.
How we test home security cameras
Home security cameras are becoming increasingly smart and have all sorts of fancy features built-in, so it’s more important than ever to test them thoroughly. Every home security camera we review is given a workout in a real-world domestic environment, whether that be indoors or outdoors.
During testing we look at image quality in the following scenarios:
- Low light and night, evaluating how well the night vision illuminates the immediate area around the camera.
- Daylight, paying close attention to how well the camera copes with high-contrast scenes – in particular, backlighting. The example below shows how a good camera compares with a not-so good camera in tricky conditions.
As well as evaluating how loud the speakers are and how clearly the microphones pick up audio, we also assess how easy the camera is to set up using the various mobile and desktop apps.
We consider the effectiveness of motion detection, too. With so many companies now adding advanced object and audio detection – for instance, person, parcel, and package detection – we review the cameras to ensure that they actually do what they’re supposed to.
Finally, we check the responsiveness of the cameras. Waiting minutes to bring up your camera’s live view can be frustrating, so we consider how long it takes for each camera to enter the live view from the app, and how long motion events take to generate an alert.
The best indoor home security cameras you can buy in 2024
1. Blink Mini 2: Best budget security camera
Price when reviewed: $40
- Great for… great image quality, dust- and water-resistant
- Not so great for… extra hardware required to run it subscription-free
The Blink Mini 2 might not be the outright best-value indoor security camera you can buy, but in terms of the number of features it crams in for the price, it’s the best we’ve tested.
You can use it indoors or outdoors, thanks to an IP65 dust- and water-resistance rating, plus you can run it with a subscription or without (if you add a Sync Module 2). In addition, it can even be used as a chime unit for the Blink Video doorbell.
Arriving with an LED spotlight, it can be employed as an outdoor security camera, as well as an indoor one. And, with image quality a sharp 1080p, this camera offers a big improvement over the original Blink Mini in both good light and poor.
Offering great performance, good usability, and flexibility, the Blink Mini 2 represents solid value for money – and it being an Amazon product, it’s highly likely to be heavily discounted during Amazon sales events, such as Prime Day and Black Friday.
Key specs – Size (WDH): 2.01 x 2.01 x 1.57in; Field of view: 143-degrees; Video resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 at 30fps; Night vision: Yes; Motion detection: Yes; Subscription required: Optional
2. Nest Cam Indoor: Best premium indoor security camera
Price when reviewed: $100
- Great for… premium build, smart object, person, and face detection
- Not so great for… expensive, “free” cloud storage isn’t very generous
If cheap, plasticky products aren’t for you, the Nest Cam Indoor is the way to go. Not only did it produce superb image quality in our tests, with HDR capture recording clear images during the day, it’s also smarter than the average indoor security camera with the ability to detect people, dogs, cats, and vehicles built right in. And we love the overall build quality, with a smoothly adjustable stand that stays put once you’ve set it down on a surface. We’re comparing this to other, lighter cameras that can shift position if you jog the cable even slightly.
Google even throws in some cloud storage for free – although be aware, this only lets you access clips captured in the last three hours and isn’t remotely practical from a security standpoint. Still, the Nest cloud subscription is among the more reasonable out there. It costs $8/mth to store video clips for up to 30 days, plus it unlocks facial recognition that can determine if someone unfamiliar is detected in your home.
Key specs – Size (WDH): 2.13 x 2.24 x 3.86in; Field of view: 135-degrees; Video resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 at 30fps; Night vision: Yes; Motion detection: Yes
The best outdoor home security cameras you can buy in 2024
1. Eufy SoloCam S220: Best outdoor home security camera for most people
Price when reviewed: $130
- Great for… great image quality, subscription free 8GB of storage
- Not so great for… some subscription-only AI detection modes
The Eufy S220 is our favorite outdoor camera because it ticks three important boxes: you can run it without a subscription, image quality is good, and it has a broad range of features.
The only catch is that some of the camera’s more advanced AI object detection capabilities are locked behind a monthly subscription. However, 8GB of local storage means you’ll be able to store hours of clips on the camera itself without having to spend a dime. Moreover, most of its core abilities, such as motion detection zones and a loud siren, operate right out of the box.
Add that to excellent 2K video quality and IP67 weather-proofing and you have a great all-rounder. What tips the balance in favor of this superb security camera, however, is its integrated solar panel. This means you can charge the camera once, mount it somewhere out of the way, making it awkward for would-be-burglars to access, and it will keep itself topped up with charge. Indeed, once you’ve charged it the first time, you may not ever have to get out the ladder to reach it again. For $130, it’s also great value.
Key specs – Size (WDH): 3.19 x 3.82 x 2.28in; Weight: 0.7lb; Field of view: 135-degrees; Video resolution: 2K; Night vision: Yes; Motion detection: Yes (with adjustable sensitivity and AI person detection)
2. Google Nest Cam: Best home security camera for use in a larger system
Price when reviewed: $180
- Great for… stylish design, class-leading object, and person detection
- Not so great for… no siren, short battery life
If you’re thinking about investing in two or more cameras to secure your property, or you’re buying a camera to complement your Nest Doorbell, the new Nest Cam (battery) is a great choice.
You need to pay a subscription for cloud video clip storage to make the most of its features, but this is quite reasonable for a multi-camera setup at $8/mth for 30 days of video clip history, and as many cameras as you can afford to install.
With that done, the Nest Cam delivers class-leading AI-based object detection (people, familiar faces, animals, vehicles, and packages), good image quality, and a very flexible motion zone setup.
Combined with integration via the Google Home app, IP54 weather-proofing, and super easy installation, it’s a mighty fine security camera. Just watch the battery life – if you have motion sensitivity turned up, you’ll have to charge it as frequently as once a month.
Key specs – Size (WDH): 3.27 x 3.54 x 3.27in; Field of view: 130-degrees (horizontal); Video resolution: 1080p at 30fps; Night vision: Yes; Motion detection: Yes; People detection: Yes; Package detection: Yes; Facial recognition: Yes
3. Nest Cam with Floodlight: Best floodlight security camera
Price when reviewed: $271
- Great for… superb image quality, excellent object and person detection
- Not so great for… short battery life, no siren
The Nest Cam with Floodlight takes the standard Nest Cam and adds a mains-powered base and a pair of LED spotlights to provide the ultimate burglar deterrent. As with most mains electricity jobs, you’ll need a professional electrician to install it for you, unless you’re replacing a pre-existing security light – in which case, it’s easy to install.
The lights are much brighter than those of the Ring Spotlight Cam at 2,400 lumens, and they can be directed wherever you like. Image quality is decent, but is limited to 1080p. But it’s the AI person, familiar face, animal, and vehicle detection – and the highly flexible motion zone setup – that really sets the Nest Cam Floodlight apart from the competition. That, and the fact that at $8/mth, the multi-camera cloud video clip subscription is cheaper than Ring’s offering at $10/mth.
We only awarded the camera three stars when we tested it initially, but that’s mainly because the initial purchase price is quite high at $270, where competitors offer similar products for less. If you can afford it, though, this is a top-quality, stylish security camera that’s packed with smart features.
Key specs – Size (WDH): Floodlight – 12.4 x 6.5 x 3.66in, camera – 3.27 x 3.27 x 3.27in; Field of view: 130-degrees; Video resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; Night vision: Yes; Motion detection: Yes
How to choose the best security camera for you
The basics
Home security cameras mostly share the same features. They’re internet-connected devices that allow you to check in on your property from your smartphone.
It’s important to note that these cameras are different from commercial video surveillance systems in one key way: most don’t have the option to continuously record video that you can then go back over. Instead, they simply record short clips triggered by motion, usually detected by an infrared sensor.
Otherwise, home security cameras come in two distinctly different flavors – indoor cameras and outdoor models:
Indoor cameras tend to be cheaper (around $70 or less), small and light, and they typically rely on mains power. You can find our pick of the best indoor cameras at the start of our product list above.
Outdoor cameras are usually more expensive and can cost as much as £outdoor200 each. However, they will typically be more advanced, will have some form of weather-proofing, and are often battery powered to allow for easier DIY setup. Our favorite outdoor cameras are listed under the indoor cameras above.
Is video quality important?
Yes. If your camera isn’t capable of recording crisp, detailed video in all types of light conditions then you may not be able to make out important details such as number plates or faces. Fortunately, most cameras will capture at 1080p or higher today.
What marks out the best cameras is the way video is processed. The most important feature on this front is HDR. Cameras with HDR take the video signal from the camera and brighten up the dark areas while ensuring the bright areas of the image aren’t blown out and difficult to see. Cameras without HDR tend to struggle to balance areas of bright and dark, making it difficult to see crucial details in captured videos.
Night vision is also a key consideration. Most cameras have a night vision mode these days that uses infrared LEDs to illuminate the area immediately in front of them, so they can effectively see in the dark. One or two LEDs are usually enough to light up a small or medium-sized room; but, for larger rooms and outdoor spaces, you may need a camera with multiple LEDs.
You should also consider a floodlight camera for large outdoor areas, which pairs bright white floodlights and cameras for the ultimate intruder deterrent. These often need mains power, though, and are therefore trickier to install.
How expensive is the subscription?
Once motion or audio has been detected, most modern home security cameras will store that clip online so you can view it in the app or download it to your phone or laptop. And while many home security cameras offer a basic free storage service so you can use your camera without ongoing costs, the free service is often limited in some way.
Some manufacturers – including, but not limited to, Ring – don’t allow any access to online storage at all after an initial trial period, effectively forcing you to pay a subscription or miss out on core features such as motion detection zones.
It’s also worth bearing in mind that what starts out being free or cheap may not continue to be in the future. Ring, for example, recently hiked its prices by 43% for single cameras, although the yearly price does stay the same. Here’s a quick summary of what the big companies are charging for cloud video storage.
|Single camera cost
|Multiple camera cost (from)
|Ring
|$5/mth | $50/yr
|$10/mth | $100/yr
|Nest
|Not available
|$8/mth | $80/yr
|Arlo
|$8/mth | $90/yr
|$13/mth | $150/yr
With this in mind, it’s worth looking for cameras that can also record video clips locally to a microSD card. While this isn’t as flexible as cloud storage, it gives you the option to keep using a camera if the company hikes prices beyond what you’re willing to pay.
What other home security camera features should I look for?
Pan and zoom – Some cameras have a motor and optics that allow you to move the camera around remotely. It’s a useful feature, but not essential. Most home security cameras have a very wide field of view and, if positioned carefully, will be able to provide a view of your entire room.
Smart assistant/speaker integration – Many manufacturers boast of integration with either Alexa or Google Assistant in their specifications, but while some aspects of these features are useful, they’re worth taking with a pinch of salt. In most instances, they refer to the ability to ask the digital assistant to display the feed from your camera on your smart screen speaker, which isn’t all that useful in our experience.
Object, person, and pet detection – This sounds like a gimmick, but being able to filter a long list of motion-triggered video clips by the type of motion detected can be a big time-saver. Some cameras even allow you to link names to faces, so you can be alerted when the camera spots certain people – if you want to know when your kids get home from school, this is an incredibly useful feature.