Best Home Security Camera 2024: The Smartest Security Cameras, Tried, Tested, and Reviewed

With this in mind, it’s worth looking for cameras that can also record video clips locally to a microSD card. While this isn’t as flexible as cloud storage, it gives you the option to keep using a camera if the company hikes prices beyond what you’re willing to pay.

What other home security camera features should I look for?

Pan and zoom – Some cameras have a motor and optics that allow you to move the camera around remotely. It’s a useful feature, but not essential. Most home security cameras have a very wide field of view and, if positioned carefully, will be able to provide a view of your entire room.

Smart assistant/speaker integration – Many manufacturers boast of integration with either Alexa or Google Assistant in their specifications, but while some aspects of these features are useful, they’re worth taking with a pinch of salt. In most instances, they refer to the ability to ask the digital assistant to display the feed from your camera on your smart screen speaker, which isn’t all that useful in our experience.

Object, person, and pet detection – This sounds like a gimmick, but being able to filter a long list of motion-triggered video clips by the type of motion detected can be a big time-saver. Some cameras even allow you to link names to faces, so you can be alerted when the camera spots certain people – if you want to know when your kids get home from school, this is an incredibly useful feature.

