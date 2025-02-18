Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K Review: The Best MagSafe Power Bank for iPhones

Looking for a portable power bank for your iPhone? It may well be the Anker MagGo 10K. For the last few years, we would have pointed you to Anker’s 633 magnetic battery chargers. These give you 7.5W wireless charging and up to 18W wired charging from a compact unit that could stick to your iPhone using its built-in magnetic plate.

Now, however, there’s a new contender on the market, and it comes from the same Anker stable. The Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K brings some real improvements over the old power bank models, especially for those with newer iPhones.

We’re talking 15W QI2 wireless charging, the same 10K capacity as the Anker 633, and a built-in screen for tracking capacity and charging speeds. However, it is a more expensive charger, and it misses one useful feature of the old 633 (I go into this more below). I’ve spent a week using the MagGo Power Bank 10K to see if it’s a worthy successor.

Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K review: What do you get for the money?

A compact power bank measuring 2.75 x 4.2in and 0.78in thick, the Anker MagGo 10K is roughly the size of a pack of playing cards and will set you back a pricey $90. At just under 8.8in it’s a little heavier than the old 633, but that’s still not bad by the standards of other 10,000mAh units. There’s a QI2 wireless charging pad built into the top panel of the unit, and a single USB Type-C port on the left-hand side.