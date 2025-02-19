Best AA Batteries 2025: Tried and Tested Options to Keep Your Devices Going Longer

Disposable AA batteries may seem a little outdated now that rechargeable AAs exist, but in many cases, they are still the most cost-effective and sometimes even the most eco-friendly solution. Modern disposable alkaline batteries are quite mild compared to other battery types when it comes to toxicity and you can (and should) recycle them.

We’ve tested more disposable batteries than most people go through in a lifetime. The chemistry is well understood for traditional alkaline batteries, and there are now lithium batteries (and several other variations on the same idea) that make for interesting choices when buying your next pack of power cells.

Below you’ll find our pick of the best AA batteries, all of which aced our tests. If you require more information, you’ll find a buying guide at the bottom of the page that will help you pick the perfect disposable AA batteries for your needs.