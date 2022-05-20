The best Bosch washing machines to buy in 2024
Bish bash Bosch. Get your washing done in no time with one of our favourite Bosch washing machines
There’s more to finding the best Bosch washing machine than simply picking your favourite serial number. Most Bosch washers deliver superb cleaning performance and reliability – but they vary in fine details such as their wash programmes and energy efficiency.
As reviewers and as customers, several Expert Reviews writers have been seriously impressed by Bosch washers, and you’re almost guaranteed to find some of this brand’s appliances listed in our regularly-updated roundup of the best washing machines from all manufacturers.
We gathered our favourite Bosch washing machines below, with some pros and cons for each to help you identify the best for your needs. If you want to go into even further detail, our dedicated buying guide goes over some of the key points to bear in mind.
Best Bosch washing machine: At a glance
|Best under £500
|Bosch Series 4 WAN28281GB | £449
|Check price at Hughes
|Best mid-range
|Bosch Series 6 WGG2440XGB | £599
|Check price at Hughes
|Best top-of-the-range
|Bosch Serie 8 i-Dos WAX28EH1GB | £1,129
|Check price at Buywise
|Best integrated washing machine
|Bosch Serie 6 WIW28301GB | £948
|Check price at Amazon
The best Bosch washing machine you can buy in 2024
1. Bosch Series 4 WAN28281GB: Best Bosch washing machine under £500
Price when reviewed: £449 | Check price at Glotech
- Great for… a dazzling combo of excellent performance and great user experience
- Not so great for… large households
The WAN28281GB is an update to the previous Serie 4 WAN28201GB, which was a top performer in our hands-on testing, earning a five-star rating as well as Best Buy awards for both price and efficiency. With very similar specifications, this updated version is also a winning choice.
Here we have a budget-friendly washing machine that still offers plenty of the great features and technology seen in some of Bosch’s pricier models. For instance, despite the wallet-friendly price tag, there’s no reduction in spin speed compared to other Bosch washing machines on this list.
At 8kg, the washer does have a smaller capacity than many other Bosch machines, but this is still a good size and only larger families are likely to need a higher capacity alternative. With a simple, intuitive control panel and 15 wash cycles to choose from, it certainly doesn’t feel like a low-priced option. Presets include a 15-minute quick wash, AllergyPlus cycle, sportswear and even a quieter Night Wash cycle that will avoid waking the baby. Overall, the washer is a hit with reviewers, thanks in particular to its washing performance, ease of use and quiet operation.
Two tips for buyers: remember to deactivate the ‘Aqua Plus’ option when using the washer to spin-dry laundry (unless you want to rinse the load too), and take care to wipe the seal free of residual water after use, as this will keep the machine in great condition.
Key specs – Drum size: 8kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: C; Wool wash: Yes; Delicate wash: Yes; Hand wash: Yes
2. Bosch Series 6 WGG2440XGB: Best mid-range washing machine
Price when reviewed: £599 | Check price at Hughes
- Great for… your home environment (and the environment)
- Not so great for… buyers who prefer a white-coloured washing machine
The Series 6 WGG2440XGB is one of several products which Bosch now offers with an extended 5-year warranty.
As we’ve typically found to be the case with Series 6 washing machines, this is an excellent appliance, with excellent energy efficiency (rated ‘A’), quiet operation (recognised with Quiet Mark certification) and a comprehensive range of wash settings including modes calibrated for delicates, sportswear, bedding and woollens.
Key specs – Drum size: 9kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: A; Wool wash: Yes; Delicate wash: Yes; Hand wash: Yes
3. Bosch Serie 8 i-Dos WAX28EH1GB: Best top-of-the-range Bosch washing machine
Price when reviewed: £1,129 | Check price at Buywise
- Great for… the latest and greatest Bosch features
- Not so great for… your bank balance
If you simply must have all the latest features, and you’re willing to pay for them, we think this Serie 8 model could be the washing machine for you. The 10kg drum can handle even the largest loads, and the B energy rating means it will outperform most washing machines with a similar capacity – although a few Bosch washers manage to score even higher.
As you would expect given the eye-watering price tag, the WAX28EH1GB is packed with smart features and clever wash technology. i-Dos automatic detergent dosing and app connectivity come as standard, while a top-of-the-line 4D Wash system optimises water usage and detergent penetration. What’s more, the upgraded AntiStain feature can tackle 16 different types of stains, allowing you to tweak the cycle to handle anything from baby food, cosmetics and coffee to dirty socks and sweat. There’s a wash programme to suit any load and, better still, these can be combined with Intensive Plus or SpeedPerfect functions for enhanced stain removal or speed, respectively.
All told, it’s hard to think of a feature that’s lacking. This Serie 8 model might be an expensive choice but, if you can afford it, it’s a top-notch washing machine.
Key specs – Drum size: 10kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: B; Wool wash: Yes; Silk wash: Yes; Hand wash: Yes
4. Bosch Serie 6 WIW28301GB: Best integrated Bosch washing machine
Price when reviewed: £948 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… subtly integrating into your kitchen
- Not so great for… a straightforward quick-wash cycle
If you’re on the hunt for an integrated washing machine, Bosch has two built-in models to choose from. Having closely compared the two, we can say that there are very few significant differences; however, we would plump for the catchily named Serie 6 WIW28301GB. For one thing, it’s the cheaper of the two, as the slightly more premium Serie 8 WIW28501GB will set you back an additional £100.
This Serie 6 model still offers a competitive 8kg drum capacity and a 1,400rpm spin speed. Oddly, it lacks a quick-wash programme, but that’s no great loss since the machine retains Bosch’s much-loved SpeedPerfect feature, which shortens the duration of standard wash cycles by up to 65%.
The EcoSilence Drive motor promises to be quieter and more energy efficient than standard motors, while the reload function gives you the opportunity to pause a cycle and add in that pesky sock you dropped on the stairs. Based on its stellar reputation for ease of use, build quality and quiet operation, we’re happy to recommend this model as the best-value integrated Bosch washing machine you can get.
Key specs – Drum size: 8kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: C; Wool wash: Yes; Silk wash: Yes; Hand wash: Yes
5. Bosch Serie 6 WAU28PH9GB: Best mid-range model with automatic dosing
Price when reviewed: £1,284 | Check price at Unbeatable Kitchens
- Great for… high-tech washing
- Not so great for… energy efficiency
As a Serie 6 model, this washer sits in the upper-mid-range bracket of Bosch washing machines. It gives you all the brand’s key features, plus a few cutting-edge additions that justify its higher price.
We love the i-Dos automatic dosing feature, which adds liquid detergent and fabric softener into the wash. All you have to do is fill up the tanks, which hold enough for up to 15 loads, and the machine will add the correct detergent dose to each wash.
Wi-Fi connectivity lets you control the machine and check on wash progress from an app on your phone. Provided the drum is loaded and the door is closed, you can start it up from anywhere, and this works particularly well in tandem with the i-Dos feature.
The 9kg VarioDrum features a droplet shaped design and asymmetrical paddles which gently manipulate the laundry load to produce thorough cleaning results, and it uses a comprehensive array of sensors to ensure resources are used efficiently to get your washing clean. We can see why this machine is highly rated by its users.
Key specs – Drum size: 9kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: C; Wool wash: Yes; Silk wash: Yes; Hand wash: Yes
Check price at Unbeatable Kitchens
How to choose the best Bosch washing machine for you
What drum capacity do I need?
If you’re a family of four or more, it stands to reason that bigger is better. However, if you prefer to do regular smaller loads, or you live in a 2-3 person household, an 8kg drum should be more than adequate (even a 7kg drum could be enough). However, keep in mind that if you want to be able to wash voluminous items, like duvets, it could be well worth investing in a machine with a larger drum. Doing relatively few washes in a high-capacity machine is also good practice in terms of energy efficiency.
Is Wi-Fi and app connectivity just a gimmick?
Many appliance brands now offer Wi-Fi connectivity and app-controlled features with a lot of their washing machines – and Bosch is no exception. Some laundry apps only offer the most basic functions, such as starting a wash and receiving an alert when it’s finished, but the Bosch Home Connect app offers deeper functionality for their compatible washers, letting you enter the type of laundry and degree of soiling to get advice on the best wash programme to use. If you like the idea of being able to monitor and control a wash from your phone, even while away from the house, then a Bosch Home Connect washing machine is worth having on your wishlist.
Do I need auto-dosing features?
The short answer is ‘not really’. Washing machines have been popular since the 1950s, and most users have made do without auto-dosing. However, there are several reasons why it’s a great idea.
Adding detergents manually for each wash can be messy and wasteful. With auto-dosing, you simply fill the tank as required every few weeks to cater for multiple washes, reducing mess and saving effort. Also, many users add too much detergent without realising, which is not only wasteful but can lead to sub-par performance and even mechanical problems with your washing machine. Automatic dosing solves this issue by ensuring the appropriate amount of detergent is used for each wash.
One potential downside to automatic dosing is that it relies on liquid detergent and fabric softener. So, if you usually prefer powdered laundry detergent or you use an alternative product, such as laundry strips, you’ll need to turn off auto-dosing and add your chosen detergent manually. Similarly, if you’re washing something that requires a special detergent, like a woollen load, that detergent must be added manually.