The best Bosch washing machines to buy in 2024

There’s more to finding the best Bosch washing machine than simply picking your favourite serial number. Most Bosch washers deliver superb cleaning performance and reliability – but they vary in fine details such as their wash programmes and energy efficiency.

As reviewers and as customers, several Expert Reviews writers have been seriously impressed by Bosch washers, and you’re almost guaranteed to find some of this brand’s appliances listed in our regularly-updated roundup of the best washing machines from all manufacturers.

We gathered our favourite Bosch washing machines below, with some pros and cons for each to help you identify the best for your needs. If you want to go into even further detail, our dedicated buying guide goes over some of the key points to bear in mind.

Want to learn more? Jump to the buying guide