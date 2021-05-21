Best integrated washing machine 2024: Discreet, efficient cleaning from as little as £329

How to choose the best integrated washing machine for you

How do I know if an integrated washing machine will fit in my kitchen?

Be sure to check the dimensions (width, depth and height) of your kitchen unit before you start shopping around. Integrated models are generally a standard size with a height of 82cm, a width of 60cm and a depth of between 54cm and 56cm. Account for some extra space behind the appliance (at least 3cm) to accommodate the water and electricity connections. You will also need to factor in the thickness of the door you’re going to install on the front, which will add another 20mm or so.

What features should my integrated washing machine have?

For the most part, an integrated washing machine will have the same features as a freestanding washer. It should have a range of settings to cover all the washing you need to do – from large, mixed loads to delicate programmes and quick washes.

You should think carefully about your requirements, and then check that the appliance has suitable settings before you buy, don’t just assume that it will. For instance, some machines lack a prewash option, which may make them a poor choice for households with babies or young children, where dirty reusable nappies or soiled clothes are a regular occurrence. You might also be looking for more advanced features such as smartphone compatibility, enabling you to control and monitor the appliance via an app.

Another factor to think about is how an integrated washer will actually integrate into your kitchen. Often integrated washing machines feature hinges on the left; however, some buyers may benefit from choosing a non-standard, right-hinged washing machine to suit left-handedness, or a particular kitchen layout where the cabinet door needs to open in a certain direction. Many integrated washing machines can give you either option, but it’s always worth considering before you make a purchase.

What’s a good energy rating for an integrated washing machine?

Just like fridges, dishwashers and regular, freestanding washing machines, every integrated washing machine has an energy rating – anything from A (the most efficient) to G (the least efficient).