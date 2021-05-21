Best integrated washing machine 2024: Discreet, efficient cleaning from as little as £329
Selecting a new integrated washing machine can be tricky. This guide will help you choose the best machine for your budget
One hallmark of the best integrated washing machines is that you will barely notice they’re there. Unlike freestanding washing machines, these washers are designed to be installed among your kitchen units and then discreetly covered by a cabinet door, hidden from view. Ideally, integrated washers should operate quietly, while still offering a comprehensive choice of wash settings and good energy efficiency.
In this guide, we will introduce you to some of the best integrated washing machines available in the UK, with a mix of some impressive newer models as well as more established appliances that have already been a hit with customers and critics. And after reading our buying guide, you can expect to leave with a better idea of what you want from an integrated washing machine, and which model suits your needs best. From affordable options to premium models, there will be something for everyone here.
Best integrated washing machines: At a glance
|Fastest spin speed for under £450
|Beko RecycledTub WTIK76151F | £369
|Check price at AO
|Best energy-efficient integrated washing machine
|Hisense 3 Series WF3M741BWI | £429
|Check price at AO
|Quietest integrated washing machine
|Bosch Series 6 WIW28302GB | £749
|Check price at Currys
|Best gentle integrated washing machine
|Sharp ES-NIH714BWA-EN | £399
|Check price at AO
The best integrated washing machines to buy in 2024
1. Baumatic BWI147D4E: Best integrated washing machine under £350
Price when reviewed: £349
It’s hard to find any integrated washing machine below £350 these days – let alone a good integrated washer like the Baumatic BWI147D4E.
With easy-to-use controls and adjustable spin and wash settings, this affordable machine covers all the essentials. Wash programmes include cottons, delicates and mixed loads, as well as dedicated programmes for shirts, darks, wool and silk. There’s a speedy 14-minute quick wash that’s received a lot of praise from users, plus 30-minute and a 44-minute options which are suitable for refreshing clothes a little more thoroughly.
Its ‘D’ energy rating does let this washer down somewhat but, at the price you’re paying, a few compromises are to be expected. We should also note that, with a 7kg drum capacity, the BWI147D4E is fine for smaller households, but perhaps not suitable for big families.
Key specs – Max load: 7kg; Energy rating: D; Max spin: 1,400rpm; Noise level (during spin): 77dB
2. Beko RecycledTub WTIK76151F: The fastest spin speed for under £450
Price when reviewed: £369
With great power comes great… affordability? This certainly seems true in the case of the reasonably priced Beko WTIK76121. This integrated washer offers spin speeds up to 1,600rpm, which could come in handy if you often have bedding or table linen to wash and you would like to cut down the amount of time it needs on the washing line.
We were impressed with this washer’s comprehensive range of settings, and online reviewers have also praised this Beko’s performance and the programmes available, including quick washes that take as little as 14 minutes for a quarter-load, and its drum clean setting, which makes it simple to rinse away unwanted detergent residue and keep your machine free from mould and bacteria.
Its C energy rating means this washer doesn’t quite compare to some of the more expensive models on this list but, with some of its components made out of recycled plastic bottles, it’s still taking a big step in the right ecological direction.
Key specs – Max load: 7kg; Energy rating: C; Max spin: 1,600rpm; Noise level (during spin): 71dB
3. Hisense 3 Series WF3M741BWI: Best energy-efficient integrated washing machine
Price when reviewed: £429
This integrated washer stands out for its excellent features, which deliver some high-end capabilities at a sensible price. There’s a steam wash mode that uses steam to freshen your laundry before a wash, a ‘Favourite’ feature which enables you to assign your choice of wash settings as the machine’s default programme and a child lock that will keep tiny, meddling fingers from fiddling with the controls during a wash.
The WF3M741BWI’s quick wash is particularly impressive, capable of cleaning a small laundry load (up to 1kg) in 15 minutes – perfect if you need a few items washed quickly to complete tomorrow’s outfit – while its more rigorous 45-minute ‘Power’ wash is on-hand for tackling larger loads quickly.
Customers have widely praised the WF3M741BWI for its impressive feature set, as well as for its washing performance, but it’s the A-rating for energy efficiency that’s the real draw. This washer can get your laundry clean at a relatively low cost – both to yourself and to the environment.
Key specs – Max load: 7kg; Energy rating: A; Max spin: 1,400rpm; Noise level (during spin): 72dB
4. Bosch Series 6 WIW28302GB: Quietest integrated washing machine
Price when reviewed: £749
In typical Bosch fashion, the Series 6 Integrated Washing Machine scores highly on both its performance and the user-friendliness of its design. The settings are very easy to follow, with each option on the dial also clearly stating the temperature of the programme, minimising the risk of users accidentally miniaturising their jumpers in a blazing-hot drum.
An excellent selling point of the Series 6 integrated washing machine – and likely a key factor in its very good C grade for energy efficiency – is Bosch’s SpeedPerfect function. This cleverly senses the progress of a wash and then increases the speed and intensity of the wash as appropriate, reducing the duration as much as possible without reducing the effectiveness. It’s a great option when you have a big mound of laundry to tackle.
However, possibly the greatest thing about this washer is that Bosch’s EcoSilence Drive means that it’s blissfully quiet. Something that has been independently certified and awarded a Quiet Mark.
Key specs – Max load: 8kg; Energy rating: C; Max spin: 1,400rpm; Noise level (during spin): 66dB
5. Sharp ES-NIH714BWA-EN: Best gentle integrated washing machine
Price when reviewed: £399
Sharp’s ES-NIH714BWA-EN integrated washer makes a seamless addition to your built-in kitchen, with mounting holes for a left- or right-hinged door, and reasonably quiet operation, thanks in part to a noise-reducing cabinet design.
Not only will it make a pleasantly muted impression, the ES-NIH714BWA-EN also makes a relatively small impact on the environment, earning an A rating for energy efficiency.
We’re big fans of this washer’s digital display, which combines a sleek aesthetic with clear, accessible controls and information. Another highlight is the machine’s intensive ‘Allergy Smart’ mode, which varies fast and slow spin cycles over a long duration, along with high temperature washing, to eradicate allergens and bacteria.
Key specs – Max load: 7kg; Energy rating: A; Max spin: 1,400 rpm; Noise level (during spin): 74dB
6. Hoover H-WASH 300 LITE HBWS49D1W4: Best integrated washing machine for bigger households
Price when reviewed: £419
A great option for larger households with its massive 9kg capacity drum, the Hoover H-WASH 300 LITE can wash a good deal more than the average washing machine. Even so, the appliance somehow still conforms to the standard kitchen unit width, measuring just under 60cm across.
That said, size isn’t everything and, in fact, this washer has much else worth recommending it for. Remarkably, this machine has nine different quick wash programmes, so you can tailor a speedy cycle to suit exactly the kind of hurry you’re in. Meanwhile, the allergy care setting will be a godsend for hayfever sufferers and those with other allergies – just so long as the items you’re washing can withstand a high wash temperature (60°C).
Customers have praised this washer for its efficiency, smart looking control panel and, of course, its large washing capacity.
Key specs – Max load: 9kg; Energy rating: B; Max spin: 1,400rpm; Noise level (during spin): 77dB
How to choose the best integrated washing machine for you
How do I know if an integrated washing machine will fit in my kitchen?
Be sure to check the dimensions (width, depth and height) of your kitchen unit before you start shopping around. Integrated models are generally a standard size with a height of 82cm, a width of 60cm and a depth of between 54cm and 56cm. Account for some extra space behind the appliance (at least 3cm) to accommodate the water and electricity connections. You will also need to factor in the thickness of the door you’re going to install on the front, which will add another 20mm or so.
What features should my integrated washing machine have?
For the most part, an integrated washing machine will have the same features as a freestanding washer. It should have a range of settings to cover all the washing you need to do – from large, mixed loads to delicate programmes and quick washes.
You should think carefully about your requirements, and then check that the appliance has suitable settings before you buy, don’t just assume that it will. For instance, some machines lack a prewash option, which may make them a poor choice for households with babies or young children, where dirty reusable nappies or soiled clothes are a regular occurrence. You might also be looking for more advanced features such as smartphone compatibility, enabling you to control and monitor the appliance via an app.
Another factor to think about is how an integrated washer will actually integrate into your kitchen. Often integrated washing machines feature hinges on the left; however, some buyers may benefit from choosing a non-standard, right-hinged washing machine to suit left-handedness, or a particular kitchen layout where the cabinet door needs to open in a certain direction. Many integrated washing machines can give you either option, but it’s always worth considering before you make a purchase.
What’s a good energy rating for an integrated washing machine?
Just like fridges, dishwashers and regular, freestanding washing machines, every integrated washing machine has an energy rating – anything from A (the most efficient) to G (the least efficient).
Buyers should note that the energy rating system for appliances changed in March 2021. The high grades A+++, A++ and A+ were removed from the scale, and a low G grade was added. Also, the criteria for achieving a high grade were made tougher, so an integrated dishwasher that had an impressive grade in 2020 might now have a grade that’s far more modest.
That said, energy efficiency in washing machines have improved greatly over the last few years, with A and B ratings now the benchmark for impressive performance.
Which other factors should I consider?
Often, the key deciding factor between integrated washing machines will be the capacity. Each machine will have a maximum load, measured in kilograms, which is usually representative of the size of its drum. Generally, machines with a larger capacity are best for big households, while lower-capacity machines might only really be suitable for single people or couples.
Finally, you should consider your washing machine’s operating volume, especially if you’re sensitive to noise. As an integrated washing machine will be installed in your kitchen, rather than tucked away in a separate room or in a garage, this can be particularly important. A machine’s advertised noise level, usually measured during a spin cycle, should tell you how loud a washer will be during its most raucous moments.