What temperature to wash white clothes on: How to make sure your whites stay bright
Our simple guide on how hot your water needs to be to get your whites back to their best
We all love the crisp, clean look of a gleaming white shirt but, unfortunately, you might find that bright white slowly fading into a murky grey over time. There could be several reasons why your whites are losing their lustre, from food and drink stains to oils from your skin, detergent residue from previous washes building up over time or colour transferring from other materials if all your laundry goes in together. Any and all of these can lead to greying garments.
It can be frustrating to see your favourite fabrics go from a brilliant white to a dismal grey or a sickly yellow, particularly when a big part of it might just be due to confusion over what temperature you should wash them. If you’ve been feeling lost as to whether you should be using a hot cycle or a cold cycle to keep your whites looking their best, check out our handy guide below to clear things up.
Is hot or cold water best for washing white clothes?
As washing machine technology has improved and cleaning detergents have become more effective, it’s become more common to wash laundry on a cold water cycle – it’s better for the environment and easier on your wallet to keep it cold. However, there are some cases, particularly with white clothing, when a hot wash cycle will still be needed. For example, if your clothes are really heavily soiled, they may require hot water to actually get clean.
Another drawback to washing clothes on a cold cycle is that to effectively kill off any germs or bacteria in the fabrics you need to use a hotter temperature. Over time, washing your whites exclusively on a cold cycle can lead to a build-up of bacteria and festering germs, potentially resulting in some unpleasant odours. It’s also particularly important to wash your clothes at a high temperature if you, or a family member, have been sick if you want to ensure you kill all those bad bugs.
Do different types of clothes require different temperatures?
As with most things, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Different fabrics need different care as they can withstand different levels of heat, and washing them on the wrong heat could damage the clothing or risk shrinking the garment. Before starting any wash cycle, your first course of action should always be to read the care labels on your clothing. If you look at a laundry label and only see hieroglyphs, then our ‘Laundry and washing machine symbols explained’ article will help you decipher them.
The temperature you can use will depend on the material your clothing is made from. Polyester will be safe to wash in medium-to-warm water (around 30℃), whereas a sturdier material, like cotton, can be washed at a higher temperature (60℃). Delicate materials like cashmere or silk – often found in undergarments – have to be washed in cold water to avoid damaging them and some may even need to be hand washed, so, again, please check your care labels.
What laundry detergent should I be using to clean my white clothes?
Make sure to use the highest quality detergent you can, especially if you are using a cold wash cycle. You should check the detergent to see if it’s specifically for white clothes, and remember not to use too much or it may leave residue on your clothing – more is not automatically better.
Keep an eye out for detergents that use enzymes to remove dirt from fabrics, even in cold water, as well as oxygenated bleach. You could also try using a detergent that has an optical brightener to help keep your clothes looking their whitest. Alternatively, if you have sensitive skin, you could try using an eco-friendly laundry detergent as they don’t contain as many synthetic chemicals that may irritate your skin.
To achieve great results with your white clothing, you could consider using a product like Mrs Stewart’s Concentrated Liquid Bluing with your detergent. Bluing is an old-fashioned but effective method of whitening clothes, but you will need to be careful when applying it as it is highly concentrated and can lead to staining if used incorrectly. If you use this method it may take multiple wash cycles to see the results.
You could also consider using a product such as Vanish Oxi Action to get the most out of your white clothes from a wash. The benefit of these products is that they help remove stains and whiten clothes without resorting to chlorine bleach.
How do I treat white clothes that have bad staining?
Pre-treating stains before loading the clothes into your washer is crucial. You might have a piece of clothing that’s been badly stained by a red wine spill, or even blood, and stains like this can be particularly apparent contrasted against a white fabric. These kinds of stains can benefit from being pre-treated while putting them directly into a wash cycle risks baking in the stain. Ideally, you should spot-treat bad stains with an enzyme-based product before loading them into the wash.
Another effective method to use on white clothes that have suffered some particularly bad staining is to use baking soda:
- Fill a sink with warm water.
- Add baking soda and soak your stained whites in the solution for about 30 minutes.
- Wring them out and load them into the washer as you would normally. Bear in mind that you may need to repeat this process, as necessary, to fully get rid of the stain.
Active oxygen bleaching agents are also good for getting out stubborn stains, so keep an eye out for them as a listed ingredient in your detergent. If you want to treat stains without using bleach you can try combining distilled white vinegar and baking soda: simply mix these ingredients into a paste and apply it directly to the stain. This can also be a good method for getting pinks and greys out of white garments. You can read more about this in our article on ‘How to whiten your clothes’.
Washing your white clothing step-by-step
1. Always start by separating your laundry into darks, brights and whites. It’s crucial to separate your laundry by colour so that your white clothing doesn’t accidentally absorb the fabric dye from another garment.
2. Read the care labels on your clothes before starting a wash cycle and follow the relevant guidance.
3. Check the white clothes for stains before loading them into the washer, and follow our guidance above for tackling particularly bad stains. Then add your high-quality detergent.
4. If you’re not sure what temperature to wash your garments, or if you’ve lost the care label, it’s best to wash them on a cool setting. It might take multiple washes to fully clean the clothes, but you’ll decrease the risk of damaging the fabric.
5. Don’t overload the machine. You need to give clothes adequate space to move around in the drum to agitate the dirt and wash it away.
6. Once your clothes have finished washing, if possible, you should hang them outside to dry instead of using a tumble dryer, as the sun’s ultraviolet rays will help brighten the clothes. If you do have to use a dryer, use a low and gentle setting.
To summarise
It’s better for your electricity bill and the environment to use a cold water wash, and if your clothes are heavily stained, a hot water wash could risk baking on the stain. However, if your clothes are extremely dirty, or if you have been ill, then a hot water wash is recommended to most effectively clean your clothes and kill off any bacteria.
Always check your care labels before starting a wash cycle.