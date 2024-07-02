What temperature to wash white clothes on: How to make sure your whites stay bright

We all love the crisp, clean look of a gleaming white shirt but, unfortunately, you might find that bright white slowly fading into a murky grey over time. There could be several reasons why your whites are losing their lustre, from food and drink stains to oils from your skin, detergent residue from previous washes building up over time or colour transferring from other materials if all your laundry goes in together. Any and all of these can lead to greying garments.

It can be frustrating to see your favourite fabrics go from a brilliant white to a dismal grey or a sickly yellow, particularly when a big part of it might just be due to confusion over what temperature you should wash them. If you’ve been feeling lost as to whether you should be using a hot cycle or a cold cycle to keep your whites looking their best, check out our handy guide below to clear things up.

Is hot or cold water best for washing white clothes?

As washing machine technology has improved and cleaning detergents have become more effective, it’s become more common to wash laundry on a cold water cycle – it’s better for the environment and easier on your wallet to keep it cold. However, there are some cases, particularly with white clothing, when a hot wash cycle will still be needed. For example, if your clothes are really heavily soiled, they may require hot water to actually get clean.

Another drawback to washing clothes on a cold cycle is that to effectively kill off any germs or bacteria in the fabrics you need to use a hotter temperature. Over time, washing your whites exclusively on a cold cycle can lead to a build-up of bacteria and festering germs, potentially resulting in some unpleasant odours. It’s also particularly important to wash your clothes at a high temperature if you, or a family member, have been sick if you want to ensure you kill all those bad bugs.

Do different types of clothes require different temperatures?

As with most things, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Different fabrics need different care as they can withstand different levels of heat, and washing them on the wrong heat could damage the clothing or risk shrinking the garment. Before starting any wash cycle, your first course of action should always be to read the care labels on your clothing. If you look at a laundry label and only see hieroglyphs, then our ‘Laundry and washing machine symbols explained’ article will help you decipher them.

The temperature you can use will depend on the material your clothing is made from. Polyester will be safe to wash in medium-to-warm water (around 30℃), whereas a sturdier material, like cotton, can be washed at a higher temperature (60℃). Delicate materials like cashmere or silk – often found in undergarments – have to be washed in cold water to avoid damaging them and some may even need to be hand washed, so, again, please check your care labels.

What laundry detergent should I be using to clean my white clothes?

Make sure to use the highest quality detergent you can, especially if you are using a cold wash cycle. You should check the detergent to see if it’s specifically for white clothes, and remember not to use too much or it may leave residue on your clothing – more is not automatically better.