This washing machine is the most impressive home appliance I’ve seen at IFA

Move over AI, this washing machine has a neat trick for damp clothes that’s mind bogglingly simple

AI has been a huge talking point at IFA 2024 but quite possibly the best appliance related tech I’ve personally seen isn’t AI related at all. In fact, it’s a seemingly simple solution to a problem that plagues so many of us – damp smelling clothes in the washing machine.

Whether you’re a forgetful washer or just have a really busy lifestyle, Haier’s new X Series 11 washing machine promises to keep your clothes fresh and damp-free inside the machine for up to 12 hours after washing.

Ultra Fresh Air is an unusual, low energy use feature on the X Series 11 that can be switched on before your wash. It pulls in “fresh” air from outside the machine and into the drum, before dispelling it from the front and doing it all again. The machine also spins gently while it does this, with the idea being that this fresh air keeps clothing from getting stagnant if you’re out and about or forget to empty your machine. Apparently, this can help with creases, too.

While I didn’t get a chance to see it in action, it certainly sounds the part and is one of the more “over the top, while still being useful” things I saw during my time on the show floor. I’m a little sceptical of how much fresh air will actually be pulled from the back of the machine, but Haier seemed pretty confident it was enough to really make a difference.

This washing machine also looks really cool. While that’s not exactly useful, it’s nice to have something that looks pretty swish in your kitchen and it has a roomy 11kg capacity and 12 washing functions. It also comes in washer-dryer form for those looking for an all in one solution. So that’s something.

If, like me, you’re guilty of leaving your clothes in the machine a bit too long after a cycle, or you simply want fresher smelling clothes, the X Series 11 is available now, albeit for an eye watering £1,299.

Haier also launched a few other interesting products this year. Including what seemed like an impossibly wide toaster (big enough for a small baguette), with an almost completely see-through front. Ideal for those who want to keep an eye on their toast or toasties while they brown.

I also got a sneak peek at a triple insulated kettle that will hopefully be launching in the UK soon. With another focus on energy saving, this lets you heat a full jug once and keeps it at the temperature you want for up to 12 hours, using less energy than repeated reboils.