We’re video doorbell experts and this Ring deal is the best around ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) received full marks in our in-depth review and it’s now just £50 in an early Amazon Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day may not start until next Tuesday (16 July), but there’s already a steady stream of excellent early deals. For instance, the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) is now available for £50, down from its average price of £81 on the website. The doorbell’s impressive performance and features earned it a five-star rating and a Best Buy award from us at Expert Reviews – the highest praise we can give to a product or service.

Just note that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of the deal, but you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial by following this link.

In our original review, our expert Jonathan Bray highlighted the battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen)’s easy setup, excellent video and audio quality, and affordability compared to competitors such as the Nest Hello. The doorbell features a 1080p HD camera, motion detection and night vision, ensuring you can monitor your doorstep effectively day and night. It also integrates seamlessly with Echo devices, allowing for easy interaction with visitors.

The camera provides clear and detailed footage, and the pre-roll feature records four seconds before motion is detected, ensuring you never miss any activity. It has a wide field of view and two-way audio, enabling you to communicate with anyone at your door. The sleek design and availability in two colours allow it to blend with various home exteriors.

Given the Ring Video Doorbell’s ease of installation and use, even those new to DIY can have it running in no time. The device’s rechargeable battery and straightforward app setup enhance its user-friendliness, making it accessible for most homeowners. Additionally, its role as both a doorbell and security camera adds a layer of safety and convenience to any home.

This early Amazon Prime Day deal on the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen), which incidentally is a whopping saving of 38%), won’t be around for long so make sure you get in there as soon as possible.