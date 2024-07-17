Get a tasty Amazon Prime Day discount on this AWARD-WINNING Nest video doorbell

Who’s that at the front door? It’s a brilliant Amazon Prime Day deal on the Nest Doorbell (battery), which our resident expert Jonathan Bray gave four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our full review. The video doorbell is now £130, down from an average of £162 on the website.

As is the case with all of the Amazon Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be a Prime member to make the most of this eye-catching saving. Fortunately, the company is serving up a free 30-day trial of the service, with signup instructions available via this link.

As we explained in our full Nest Doorbell review, the smart doorbell offers flexible installation with both battery (on offer here) and wired options. It boasts features such as HDR video at 960 x 1,280 resolution, a 145-degree field of view and free video-clip storage, not requiring a subscription as many of its competitors do.

The Nest Doorbell stands out for its sleek design and responsiveness. It provides quick alerts and there’s minimal delay in video streaming, ensuring you can communicate with visitors promptly. Its nifty AI object detection can identify people, packages, animals and vehicles, adding an extra layer of security.

In addition to its impressive core features, the Nest Doorbell (battery) also supports two-way audio, allowing you to converse with visitors through your smartphone. The installation is straightforward, whether you choose the battery-powered option for flexibility or the wired method for continuous power. The companion Google Home app boosts the user experience with intuitive controls and customisable notifications.

While the doorbell excels in many areas, it does have a few drawbacks. It lacks a chime, meaning you’ll either need to either purchase a separate accessory or rely on your smartphone for notifications. Moreover, it operates only on a single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi in the UK, which may cause issues in built-up areas.

Despite these minor issues, the significant Amazon Prime Day price drop makes it a compelling option for anyone seeking a reliable and feature-rich smart doorbell. Just make sure you get in there before the hard deadline of midnight on Wednesday 17 July.