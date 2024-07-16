We spotted a Prime Day bargain on the Ecovacs Deebot N10, one of our expert’s favourite robovacs

This clever robovac uses laser-accuracy to clean your floor for you, pronto. It was already a good buy, but it's now an Prime Day bargain

The Ecovacs Deebot N10 is one of the most efficient robot vacuum cleaners we’ve ever tested, with an excellent smartphone app and laser-accurate LiDAR navigation that makes fast work of floors of all shapes and sizes. At its full price of £399 the N10 impressed us enough to earn four stars and a Recommended award, but it’s now slashed to £199 for Amazon Prime Day – a smart and tidy buy indeed.

When our tester Andy Shaw reviewed the N10 he hailed it as a “reliable robot vacuum at a decent price”, noting that its excellent navigation skills made easy work of his oddly-shaped downstairs floor. If that’s just what you’ve been looking for, act fast. The Amazon Prime Day sale ends at midnight on Wednesday 17 July, and this deal may sell out before the bonanza ends.

Did the Ecovacs Deebot N10 get a good review?

In our testing , we gave the Ecovacs Deebot N10 four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award.

The Ecovacs Deebot N10 also features in our roundup of the best robot vacuums 2024 as the best robot for tricky home layouts.

What’s so good about the Ecovacs Deebot N10?

The Ecovacs Deebot N10 is a brilliant navigator. In testing, it used its LiDAR-based mapping technology to work its way around our tester’s tricky C-shaped floor plan with ease.

The N10 is gentle around furniture and didn’t become stuck in or around any hazards, such as cables, during testing. It was able to vacuum around floor-length curtains without bumping into them.

The Ecovacs app is well-designed, easy to use and full of useful features such as setting the vacuum to work when it suits you.

Cleaning performance was quick and good, particularly in general vacuuming tests. It left carpet looking fresh and clean, while tackling hard floors well.

Are there any disadvantages to this Ecovacs Deebot N10 deal?

While the Deebot N10 performed very well in general vacuuming tests, it struggled slightly in spot-cleaning tests and our tester found that its mopping function to be quite basic.

This N10 doesn’t self-empty, unlike its more expensive N10+ sibling.

The collection bin is 420ml, which is a reasonable size but is still likely to need emptying regularly if it’s cleaning an average-sized house.

How has the Ecovacs Deebot N10’s price changed over time on Amazon?

When we reviewed it, the Ecovacs Deebot N10 retailed for £399.

Amazon reduced its price to £329 last December, but it’s now fallen all the way to £199 for Prime Day.

Where can I find more vacuum cleaner deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

We spend hours trawling Amazon’s virtual shelves during Prime Day to bring you the best deals on our favourite and most highly-rated products. Read this article to find out more about how we choose the best vacuum cleaners you can buy.

