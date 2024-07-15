Hoover up this incredible Amazon Prime Day deal on the award-winning Eufy RoboVac X8 robot vacuum cleaner

We gave the Eufy RoboVac X8 an Expert Reviews Recommended award and you can nab it for its joint-lowest price ever this Amazon Prime Day

The annual bargain bonanza of Amazon Prime Day has begun in earnest and this is one of the best deals I’ve spotted so far. The nifty Eufy RoboVac X8 robot vacuum, which our expert Andy Shaw gave four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, is now available for just £199, a significant drop from its average price of £344 on the site. That’s the joint-lowest price ever for this model.

Bear in mind that you’ll need to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to be eligible to buy the vacuum at this price, if you’re not already a member, but you can do so in a matter of minutes via this link.

The Eufy RoboVac X8 boasts impressive features such as advanced laser room mapping, ensuring precise navigation around your home. Its dual turbines provide enhanced suction power, making it more effective at picking up dust and debris compared to single-turbine models.

Meanwhile, the vacuum’s efficient app allows for detailed control over cleaning schedules and specific areas, making it highly user-friendly. Although it didn’t reach the deepest corners or provide a thorough deep clean in our tests, its general cleaning power is decent.

In our full Eufy RoboVac X8 review, we praised its ability to navigate complex spaces and its relatively quiet operation, which is a significant plus. It’s perfect for tech-savvy homeowners who appreciate the convenience of automated cleaning, while the smart navigation and scheduling features make it ideal for busy individuals or those who want to reduce the time spent on tedious household chores.

You’ll need to get in there quickly to snap up one of the best robot vacuums on the market for less: this Eufy RoboVac X8 deal will only last until the end of the Amazon Prime Day sale at midnight on Wednesday 17 July.