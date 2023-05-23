Lefant M210P review: An affordable robot vacuum with woeful navigation

The issue here is that it doesn’t appear to remember where it set off from and can only head straight back to the charger if it has direct line of sight. If it can’t see the charger, it relies on random movement and the flawed assumption that following a room edge will eventually get it back home. I once found it endlessly circling around the kitchen island, clearly assuming it had found the edge of the room.

What does all this mean? If you want a robot to clean one or two rooms, which aren’t too complicated to travel between, it can probably do the job. Anything more tricky and you’ll want to invest in something that can navigate better.

Lefant M210P review: How well does it clean?

While the navigation skills of the Lefant M210P are disappointing, its cleaning power offers a ray of hope. I put the little robot through our usual set of robot vacuum tests, challenging it with measured spillages of rice and flour, on both short-pile carpet and hard floor.

To perform this, I used the spot clean function in the app. This works best when the robot is placed directly on top of the spill, which gives it a chance to gather some of the food as soon as it starts moving, before the edge brushes scatter it or the tyres pick it up and spread it around.

As I’ve already mentioned, the M210P’s spot cleaning is simple but effective. It works in a spiral, starting in the middle, working its way out until it’s covered an area with a diameter of about a metre, then spirals back to the centre again. This provides the opportunity to gather anything that’s scattered early on, and a chance to clean up its own tracks on the way back in.