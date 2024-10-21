Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Self-Empty Robot Vacuum & Mop (RV2620WAUK) review: An effective self-emptying robot vacuum and mop

Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 review: What do you get for the money?

The Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Self-Empty Robot Vacuum & Mop (RV2620WAUK) costs £500 and comes in two parts, the robot itself and the self-emptying station. If you don’t mind emptying, you can buy the robot with a basic charging block for £400.

The robot is a standard puck-shaped device that comes with a choice of two rear compartments, one for vacuuming only, the other for vacuuming and mopping. The vacuum module fits snugly inside the device, while the mop option is larger and extends out the back, with additional space required for the water tank. This drips water onto a cloth on the base which the robot drags behind it.

On top of the robot there’s a LiDAR turret, which the Shark uses to sense its surroundings. From this data it creates a map of the floor plan, with the initial mapping run only taking a few minutes, as the robot doesn’t need to explore every corner of a room to get a good idea of where the walls are.