The 10th gen iPad just got even cheaper for Black Friday

Apple’s 10th generation iPad gets a second discount in the Black Friday sales, bringing it down to its lowest price on record

Even during massive sales events like Black Friday, it’s fairly rare to see discounts on Apple products, with a half-hearted £10 or £20 off usually being the norm. Things have been shaken up, however, with Apple’s entry-level iPad dropping down to its lowest price on record.

There are several variations of the 10th generation iPad (2022) to choose from, and all are discounted down to their cheapest price yet, but the best deal is to be had on the Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage space. This tablet usually costs £329 but two discounts in quick succession have brought it down to £289.

Though a couple of years old now, the 10th gen iPad is still the latest model of Apple’s cheapest tablet, so this deal is the best way to get your hands on a new iPad for a decent price.

In our 10th gen iPad review, we noted that there weren’t many improvements over the 9th-generation model, making it difficult to recommend over its cheaper predecessor. That’s all changed; this discount means the 10th generation iPad is just £20 more than the 9th generation model (currently £269).

That £20 is worth spending on the 10th gen model for its USB-C compatibility alone but there are also a couple of design updates of note. The display is slightly larger at 10.9in, has a higher 2,360 x 1,640 resolution and now runs edge-to-edge, with much slimmer bezels on the short edges. The selfie camera has also finally moved to one of the long bezels, better suiting the use of the tablet in landscape orientation.

The edges and rear are now completely flat, conforming to the style of Apple’s more expensive tablets, and you’ve got a bright swatch of new colours to choose from, too, with Silver, Blue, Pink and Yellow all on offer.

Tucked inside is the A14 Bionic chipset which, while not as speedy as the M-chips used by the more premium iPad Air and iPad Pro models, is still quite nippy, delivering a solid bump in performance over the 9th gen model. Battery life wasn’t as impressive in our testing, with the 10th gen iPad’s 11hrs 52mins result coming in over an hour less than its predecessor, but this can be excused when you factor in the larger, higher-resolution display.

Otherwise, our only real problem with the 10th gen iPad was that the accessories are relatively expensive, and that is still a concern. The Magic Keyboard Folio comes in at a whopping £249 and the Apple Pencil USB-C costs £79, meaning that you’ll need to spend at least £617 if you want the complete package.

We’ve got plenty more Black Friday deals for you to peruse over on our dedicated deals hub, with all the best discounts on everything from TVs to coffee machines and toothbrushes. We’re constantly updating these deals through the Black Friday period, so be sure to check back often to see what new bargains we’ve uncovered.

