Huawei MatePad Pro (2024) review: Imperfect harmony

The Huawei MatePad Pro (2024) is the Chinese brand’s latest high-end tablet, competing with some of the best (and most expensive) offerings on the market. This premium shelf is very much dominated by Samsung and Apple, with both setting a high bar for tablets that others often struggle to meet. But is Huawei the one to finally clear that bar and upset the two-party system?

The answer is an unfortunate no. To be clear, there is a lot to like about the Huawei MatePad Pro (2024). The large display is vibrant and colour-accurate, battery life is outstanding and the accessories are effective and make using the MatePad Pro for writing, drawing and typing a breeze.

All of these positives are held back, however, by lacklustre performance and a sub-par software experience. Unless you’re already locked into Huawei’s own ecosystem of apps, it’s difficult to recommend the MatePad Pro over another Android tablet or iPad.