I hate that there’s no better £100 tablet than Amazon’s Fire HD 8 (2024)

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) review: What does it do well?

Despite using the same processor, the Fire HD 8 (2024) manages a minor improvement in performance speeds over its predecessors. The single-core benchmarks are 10% better than the Fire HD 8 (2022) and 12% better than the Fire HD 8 Plus (2022), while the multi-core scores are improved by 7% and 2%, respectively.

The Fire HD 8 (2024) is still lightyears behind 2022’s Honor Pad 8 and Oppo Pad Air but, in fairness, both of those started life in the £200 to £300 price range. They’ve since been discounted down to be serious threats to Amazon, however, with the Pad 8 now just £150 and the Pad Air down to £149, at the time of writing.

The main appeal of tablets like this is that they’re cheap enough to give to your kids and, on that front, the Fire HD 8 (2024) does have a couple of advantages. You can happily hand your child the base tablet as is but there are also two models aimed specifically at kids that add a few extra perks.

The Fire HD 8 Kids (2024) is intended for children aged 3-7 and wraps the tablet in a thick, shock-absorbing casing that includes a kick-stand and is made from non-toxic foam – ensuring the safety of both tablet and child. These cases come in three colours, with the Blue and Grape styles costing £150 and the Disney Princess-branded priced at £160.