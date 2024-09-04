LG showcases its smallest-ever 4K projector at IFA 2024

South Korean tech giant LG has handed a European debut to the LG CineBeam Q, its smallest ever 4K projector

The CineBeam Q was first revealed at CES in January but is currently on show at the company’s booth at IFA in Berlin.

The projector is capable of producing enormous images of up to 120in across the diagonal in glorious 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, putting the best TVs on the market to shame where cinematic scale is concerned.

LG says that it has a native contrast ratio of a highly impressive 45,000:1, delivers brightness of 500 ANSI lumens and is capable of reproducing 154% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. All of this should help ensure it’s able to deliver deep blacks and punchy colours and will be usable in both the daytime and at night.

Measuring 80 x 135 x 135mm (WDH) and weighing 1.49kg, it’s also eminently portable, while LG’s webOS provides access to a wide range of popular streaming services, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

The CineBeam Q supports both the HLG and HDR10 high-dynamic range formats, AirPlay 2 and ScreenShare via MiraCast, and has an Auto Screen Adjustment feature that allows it to automatically optimise focus, keystone and screen alignment.

We haven’t had the chance to see it in action yet but it certainly looks good, and it has an impressive set of specifications that should make it a compelling option for portable home cinema enthusiasts.

We hope to secure a sample soon but if you can’t wait to read our full review, the LG CineBeam Q is available to buy now from LG for £800, down from a list price of £1,300.