We can’t believe how fast this Prime Day Samsung tablet deal has sold

Samsung's top-end tablet picked up a stellar score in our review, and it can now be yours for its lowest price ever - if you're quick

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the most expensive of Samsung’s tablets, with the smallest 256GB model commanding a cool £1,199 when we reviewed it plus £150 on top for 5G connectivity, but now you can grab it (5G included) for just £949 in today’s Amazon Prime Day sale.

The larger 512GB and 1TB models also receive genuine discounts, with the 512GB falling from an average Amazon price of £1,199 to £1,049 and the 1TB falling from an average £1,561 to £1,299. That puts all three sizes at their lowest price ever.

Our computing expert Jonathan Bray gave the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra four stars out of five in his review and called it the best Android productivity tablet around. Its price was undeniably steep, however, so we expect this deal to turn many heads. Hurry if you’re interested, because it’s likely to sell out before Prime Day ends at midnight on Wednesday 17 July.

Don’t forget to join Amazon Prime to access this offer. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime here.

Did the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra get a good review?

In our testing , we gave the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is our pick for “best premium Android tablet” in our roundup of the best tablets you can buy.

What’s so good about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra?

Our expert reviewer Jonathan Bray adored the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, calling it the best Android tablet money can buy, and then doubling down to conclude that it’s simply the best tablet money can buy. If you’re in the market for a tablet, this would clearly be a fine choice.

The tablet is physically gorgeous. It’s slim and light with a large 14.6in AMOLED screen and a stunning display that’s perfect for watching HDR streaming content.

The four built-in cameras are excellent. The tablet boasts twin front-facing 12MP cameras – one wide angle for group video calls, the other a standard angle webcam – and both deliver exceptionally clear, well balanced images. There’s another pair of cameras at the back.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is powered by a specially tweaked “Made for Samsung” version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which delivers fast and capable performance. Our reviewer found that apps launched quickly, and the tablet never exhibited any serious slowdown even when multiple apps were running in the background and loads of tabs were open in the browser.

The tablet’s battery life is also top-notch, outperforming the iPad Pro in video-playback tests​​.

Are there any disadvantages to this Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal?

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is an exceptional piece of hardware, our reviewer noted that the software could be better. In particular, he noticed numerous minor irritations and restrictions that prevented him from carrying out his work completely seamlessly.

As with most other productivity tablets, you have to pay extra for the keyboard case.

How has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra’s price changed over time on Amazon?

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, its smallest 256GB model cost £1,199 plus £150 for 5G connectivity. The 256GB frequently costs as much as £1,349 on Amazon, but today it’s £949.

The mid-sized 512GB model has cost £1,199 on Amazon since 2023. Today it’s down £100 to £1,049.

The largest 1TB model cost £1,699 for most of 2024, but today it’s down £400 to £1,299.

We don’t have data on the average Amazon price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra since its launch, but we do know that none of the three models has previously been as cheap as they are today.

