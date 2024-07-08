Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra hands-on review: The Apple Watch Ultra killer?

Samsung and Apple are two of the biggest names in tech and go head-to-head across countless categories. You can add premium smartwatches for hardcore fitness fanatics to that list of battlegrounds following the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

While Samsung has been making smartwatches for over a decade, the closest it’s come to a watch capable of handling extreme environmental conditions is the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the more rugged sibling of the Galaxy Watch 5 in 2022.

A rough-and-ready option was notably absent in its 2023 Galaxy Watch 6 lineup and the Galaxy Watch Ultra is clearly the reason why. Its 47mm body has all the credentials to withstand anything you throw at it, coupled with the comprehensive data tracking we’ve come to expect from the manufacturer’s wearables.

Samsung showcased the Galaxy Watch Ultra alongside the Galaxy Watch 7, two new foldable smartphones – the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 – the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro wireless earbuds and a new type of smart wearable, the Galaxy Ring, at a behind-closed-doors event in London last week ahead of the official launch. I was there to check out the new range and have detailed everything you need to know about Samsung’s answer to the Apple Watch Ultra below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Specifications, UK price and release date