Amazon Echo Spot 2024 review: Back from the dead, and a top buy for Prime Day

First, there are two parts taken out: the camera and the 3.5mm audio jack. The former is a positive given only a specific type of person wants a camera in the bedroom, but the latter is a shame. Being able to wire your Spot to a better speaker offered some nice flexibility that’s been taken away, but it’s not surprising given it’s been removed from the rest of the Echo family over time (and you can still connect to another speaker via Bluetooth).

The main change, of course, is the screen, which takes up roughly three-fifths of the front, rather than all of it as before. Well, almost all of it: the bezels were nearly big enough to get their own postcode.

It’s something of an illusion here too: the black background masks the fact that the display itself is a 2.83in 320 x 240 rectangle floating in the middle of unused dark space. But in person, it’s nowhere near as obvious as on its predecessor, and it’s a move for the better, as the bottom half is now all fabric speaker for improved sound. But more on that later.

It’s not a great screen, given the low resolution, but it does the job well enough. Thanks to its reflectiveness, it does get harder to read if you’re not looking at it head-on in daylight, but that’s not a huge deal.