Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023) review: Big Amazon savings on the smart speaker

If you follow Amazon’s product launches, you’ll know that the company rarely makes dramatic updates, favouring minor upgrades between generations of Kindle, Fire Tablet, Fire TV and Echo. But even with those low expectations firmly in check, the third-generation Echo Show 5 seems a particularly minor update.

This isn’t to say it’s bad by any means and its handful of small upgrades certainly make it better than the second-generation Echo Show 5 from 2021. But it isn’t really good enough to make people rush out and upgrade.

However, that’s the beauty of Echo devices from Amazon’s perspective. They’re not really designed to replace an existing device, they just expand a house’s network. And by that metric, this is another decent, affordable smart screen to add to your home, even if the price has crept up a little bit in the two years since it was last updated.