We gave the Amazon Echo Show 8 an award and now it’s cheaper than ever for Prime Day

The four-star Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd gen, 2023) has hit a rock-bottom price in this year’s Prime Day sale

Thinking about making your home a touch smarter? Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity: the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) smart display, which we gave four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, is now £95 in an early offer, down from its average of £133. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this versatile device, but make sure you get in there quickly because the offer won’t be around for long.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the dazzling discount, but signing up for a free, 30-day trial is a piece of cake – just click on this link to get started.

The Echo Show 8 features an 8in HD touchscreen, spatial audio, and serves as a smart home hub with Alexa integration. As smart speaker expert Alan Martin mentioned in our original review, the third-generation model also has several notable improvements over its predecessor. It now includes the Amazon AZ2 Neural Engine, which boosts processing power and responsiveness.

The enhanced audio capabilities, featuring spatial audio and room acoustic sensing, provide a more immersive sound experience. Additionally, it supports Zigbee, Matter, and Thread-compatible devices, making it a comprehensive smart home hub.

Design-wise, the Echo Show 8 sports an all-glass front and a more refined, curvier appearance. The central placement of the webcam ensures better video calling quality, which is further enhanced by automatic framing technology. The device’s Adaptive Content feature adjusts the display based on your proximity, providing a seamless user experience whether you’re up close or across the room.

The Echo Show 8 also excels in user customisation. Its widgets can be tailored to show your most-used features, such as music, shopping lists and smart home controls, making it a highly practical device. However, it’s worth noting that its video streaming options are somewhat limited outside of Amazon’s ecosystem, which might be a consideration for some users.

Just make sure to act quickly to take advantage of this exceptional deal during Amazon Prime Day, which finishes on Wednesday 17 July.