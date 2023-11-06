Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) review: Better than ever with Amazon Prime Day price

The second is that you can use the webcam as a security camera if you choose. I don’t want to oversell this feature as it’s pretty limited – it only offers a live view in the app with no movement notifications or recordings – but it’s nice for Amazon to have given the camera an additional use all the same.

The speaker upgrade is also welcome, but it still doesn’t make the Echo Show 8 a world-beating audio player. It’s perfectly serviceable, but gets a bit muddy on complicated tracks, with a tendency to distort as the volume gets higher.

As for Spatial Audio, well, it might be there but I can’t say it’s particularly noticeable. Perhaps that’s not surprising when the speakers are physically close together. Personally, I think that’s fine: the Echo Show is never going to be your main music player, and what it offers is more than enough for most people’s use cases.