SteelSeries Arena 3 review: Powerhouse 2.0 gaming speakers

The base of the right speaker stand has a multi-function button and a volume knob. Pressing the multi-function button once switches between speaker and headset, which is handy if you don’t want to wear a headset for a prolonged period of time but want to be able to swap back to it in a jiffy.

Long-pressing the multi-function button puts the system in Bluetooth pairing mode, while a quick double press disables the LED light below the driver. Curiously, if you connect the Arena 3 to more than one sound source — 3.5mm and 3.5mm or 3.5mm and Bluetooth — the system mixes the two signals.

To set the Arena 3 up, you first have to connect the left and right speakers with the 2m cable that’s hard-wired into the right satellite. Then it’s just a matter of plugging the power adapter into the mains and plugging the power cable in the back of the right speaker. My review unit came with a two-prong European plug adapter, but I’m assuming retail units here will come with the right plug for Blighty.

SteelSeries also bundles a 2m long 3.5mm audio cable for connecting your PC or laptop. Kudos to it for bundling cables of a decent length.

