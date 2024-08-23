Creative Pebble X Plus review: A desktop 2.1 speaker system for all seasons

The subwoofer is impressively compact at 156 x 156 x 158mm (WDH) and weighs 1.7kg. That makes it smaller but heavier than the sub that comes with the Creative Pebble Plus system. It also makes it small enough to place under or behind a monitor, a feature I like as it means the bass comes directly at you rather than from near your feet if you have it on the floor under your desk.

The satellites and the sub have rubber feet to ensure they don’t move about on your desk. The feet on the sub come covered in plastic so make sure you remove it before use – doing so makes a dramatic difference in the sound it produces. The satellites also have tripod screws on their undersides so you can set them up at ear level on some small tripods.

The two satellites are connected by a fixed cable which is only 1.2m long. That was long enough for me, but if you have an ultra-wide monitor like the 1.2m wide Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 OLED and want your speakers on either side, that length will involve some placement compromises. The connecting cable should have been made 2m long or have a 3.5mm jack at each end.

The cable that connects the main (right) satellite to the sub is only fixed at the satellite end and is the same 1.2m length but that’s less of an issue. There are also two 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cables in the box and a 1.2m 3.5mm audio cable.

READ NEXT: Best PC speakers