We’ve tested countless streaming sticks – here’s why this Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite deal is the best you can get this Prime Day

Hunting for a highly rated Amazon Fire TV Stick? Bag the Lite version on the cheap in the Amazon Prime Day sale before it ends on Wednesday

TV streaming sticks, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, offer convenient access to the latest content available on a range of services such as Amazon Fire TV, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and more. If you don’t yet own a smart TV or can’t justify an upgrade, we’ve found the perfect early Amazon Prime Day deal for you.

Right now you can buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for just £20, down from a current average price of £30. That’s a hefty discount on a stick we rated highly in our full review. You’ll need to get in there quickly, though, as the offer only lasts until midnight on Wednesday 17 July.

Important Amazon Prime Day information It’s worth bearing in mind that you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal. If you aren’t already subscribed, you can sign up to a free 30-day trial by following the link below.



Sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial

Did the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite get a good review?

In our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite tests , we gave the stick an overall score of four stars out of five.

We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award.

What’s so good about the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite gives direct access to all the free UK catch-up services, such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, and acts as a hub for paid entertainment services like Netflix, Disney+, Now and Apple TV Plus.

As the name suggests, the TV Stick Lite is Amazon’s cheapest TV streamer. That means you’ll get all the main features of more expensive models at a more affordable price.

One standout feature is the Alexa voice remote, which allows you to browse and find content quickly without having to scroll through endless menus. Simply press the microphone button and tell Alexa what you want to find and, hey presto, the content will appear onscreen.

While resolutions of up to 1080p (FHD) are available, the stick also supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. That’s pretty impressive stuff for a device as affordable as this one.

Are there any disadvantages to this Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite deal?

The HDR capabilities of the Fire TV Stick are limited by the capabilities of your TV. Our reviewer puts it best: “While it is possible to stream HDR content in Full HD, there are only a select few Full HD televisions on the market that actually offer HDR support.” If Full HD is good enough for you, though, and it probably is if your TV doesn’t support HDR, this shouldn’t be a problem.

Unlike more expensive Fire TV sticks, the Lite model doesn’t have a full set of TV controls. It’s still easy to scroll through content, but you may feel limited by its less comprehensive range of buttons.

How has the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite’s price changed over time on Amazon?

The current average price of the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is £30.

When we first reviewed the TV stick, it cost £20.

Where can I find more TV and streaming deals?

