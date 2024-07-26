Hold luggage restrictions: What you can (and can’t) check into the hold of a plane

With rules on liquids and laptops in hand luggage seeming to change by the day, you may be tempted to check potentially dodgy items into the hold of the plane to avoid hassle. Not so fast. Hold luggage also comes with a raft of restrictions, and breaking them could get you prosecuted.

Hold luggage restrictions aren’t just about banned items. As with hand luggage, hold luggage is subject to size and weight limits that vary widely between airlines and destinations. If you want to avoid excess baggage charges or confiscations at the gate, it’s essential to plan ahead.

Many travellers don’t heed that advice. Excess baggage fees helped airlines rake in $118 billion worldwide in “ancillary revenue” in 2023, with passengers charged up to £200 to check in a suitcase that’s too big.

In this article, we’ll help you avoid being out of pocket before your holiday even begins. We’ll run through major airlines’ hold luggage restrictions, offer tips on unusual luggage and reveal what you absolutely can’t take on a plane.

How much hold luggage can I check in?

Size and weight limits vary dramatically according to airline and ticket type. Most budget airlines and economy tickets make you pay extra to check in luggage and then impose limits of about 23kg. Premium long-haul tickets raise this limit to one, two or even three suitcases weighing up to 32kg each.

Qantas First Class ticket holders get a whopping 50kg total hold luggage allowance, but Ryanair’s cheapest hold luggage limit is just 10kg. Aer Lingus Saver fare holders can check in a 20kg case for £45, a 25kg case for £50 and a 30kg case for £55.

In terms of dimensions, most airlines and tickets let you check in a suitcase measuring up to about 90cm in height. British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, for example, impose a size limit per suitcase of 90 x 75 x 43cm.

Some airlines express this as a sum total of the width, height and depth, with Air Canada, Delta and Qantas all specifying a 158cm total, which adds up to a relatively small 70 x 68 x 20cm per bag.

