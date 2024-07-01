July Checked suitcase review: A rugged case built to survive a lifetime of trips

Australian luggage brand July has landed in the UK to shake up a premium suitcase and hand luggage market that has long been dominated by Samsonite and Antler. July may never be able to match those firms’ home-grown pedigree, but it hopes to leave them playing catch-up on durability.

July’s hard-shell cases, which come in a range of sizes, are full of innovative details designed to make them “unbreakable”. Aerospace-grade German polycarbonate hard-shell casing, curved corners and anodised aluminium bumpers provide extra protection against knocks and drops, which are bound to happen behind the scenes at the airport.

To put July’s claims to the test, I took delivery of the brand’s new Checked suitcase – so named because you’ll have to check it into the hold of a plane – and put it through its paces.