Best backpack 2024: Our tried and tested favourites for commuting, running and travel

Whether you’re looking to venture deep into the great outdoors or just want a practical backpack for everyday use, the vast range of options available can make it difficult to find the best backpack for the job.

That’s why we’ve whittled our selection down to the very best backpacks you can buy right now, ranging from small, everyday options to much larger hiking models. Our round-up below features eleven different backpacks that have been chosen after extensive research of manufacturers’ websites as well as datasheets and user reviews. We took the time to assess key features and requirements such as size, comfort, durability, versatility and style.

If you have any questions or queries regarding backpacks, you can find our in-depth buying guide below. If you already have an idea of what you’re looking for, you can jump straight to our list of our options here.