Antler Icon Stripe suitcase review: A premium travel companion

Antler Icon Stripe suitcase review: What you need to know

The Icon Stripe comes in three main sizes (Cabin, Medium and Large) plus two variations (Cabin with Expander and Biggest Cabin). All sizes have four wheels, a comfortable telescopic handle plus two other carry handles, a TSA-approved combination lock and a light but tough hard shell to protect your stuff from squashes and knocks.

The “Cabin” case I tested has a packing capacity of 38.4l. That’s at the top end for hard-shell carry-on cases, but its 2.7kg unpacked weight feels nimble. At 20 x 40 x 55cm (WDH), the Cabin falls within the carry-on allowance of airlines including Easyjet, British Airways, Aer Lingus and Thomas Cook, but it’s outside of Ryanair’s strict 40cm free carry-on size.

The “Cabin with Expander” model, which costs £10 more than Cabin, has a stretchy central strip that expands the case by 5cm when fully packed, taking it to a potential 28cm deep. This extra wiggle room is great for souvenirs but means you’ll have to be even more careful about cabin allowances. Make sure to check before you fly (or, rather before you arrive at the airport).

You can find an up-to-date table of airline baggage allowances at the bottom of our article on the best hand luggage you can buy.

Moving up the size scale, “Biggest Cabin” is 39.5 x 24 x 58cm (48.2l packing capacity) and “Medium” is 45.5 x 30 x 66cm (81.5l). Both are too big for most carry-on allowances but small enough to fit in the footwell of a car and strike a good balance between spaciousness and manoeuvrability.

The “Large” size measures 51.7 x 33.6 x 78cm and has a huge packing capacity of 122.3l. That’s ideal for long-haul trips where you need to pack a lot of clothes or presents, such as winter holidays or Christmas visits, but gets extremely heavy – up to 25 to 30kg when fully packed. You will never be more grateful for those wheels.