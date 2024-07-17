The LG Gram 17 laptop is stunning value this Amazon Prime Day

If you’re looking for a lightweight laptop with ample screen space, the LG Gram 17 is one of my top picks during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The only way to make this laptop any lighter would involve parking some of the key components in a parallel dimension and connecting them with some quantum jiggery-pokery.

There’s a downside to the super-light design, though: it makes the Gram 17 a wee bit wobbly and prone to bending, so you’ll need to treat it with some respect. I don’t recommend it for ham-fisted or clumsy users, but it’s a bargain buy for everyone else thanks to a hefty Prime Day price cut.

Recently retailing for £1,299, the Intel Core i7-powered model with 16GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD can now be picked up for just £1,050. You have to be an Amazon Prime member to access that price, however. If you’re not already a subscriber, you can sign up here and enjoy a 30-day free trial.