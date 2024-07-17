The LG Gram 17 laptop is stunning value this Amazon Prime Day
The four-star-rated LG Gram 17 laptop is a tempting purchase thanks to its Amazon Prime Day discount
If you’re looking for a lightweight laptop with ample screen space, the LG Gram 17 is one of my top picks during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The only way to make this laptop any lighter would involve parking some of the key components in a parallel dimension and connecting them with some quantum jiggery-pokery.
There’s a downside to the super-light design, though: it makes the Gram 17 a wee bit wobbly and prone to bending, so you’ll need to treat it with some respect. I don’t recommend it for ham-fisted or clumsy users, but it’s a bargain buy for everyone else thanks to a hefty Prime Day price cut.
Recently retailing for £1,299, the Intel Core i7-powered model with 16GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD can now be picked up for just £1,050. You have to be an Amazon Prime member to access that price, however. If you’re not already a subscriber, you can sign up here and enjoy a 30-day free trial.
Did the LG Gram 17 get a good review?
I gave the LG Gram 17 four stars when I reviewed it. The final star was denied because the chassis is rather bendy – an unavoidable side effect of the lightweight design – and the CPU suffered from some thermal throttling. But these two failings are easy to overlook when you consider the specifications of the discounted model.
The Gram 17 is a cracking bit of kit with a big, bright WQXGA 16:10 screen, plenty of RAM and storage and a good keyboard. The fact that LG has managed to wrap it all up in a bundle that’s only 110g heavier than a 13.6in MacBook Air is nothing short of remarkable.
What’s so good about the LG Gram 17?
- For a 17in laptop, the Gram is unbelievably light at just 1.35kg.
- The 2,560 x 1,600 display is bright and sharp.
- An Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD is a great specification for the money.
- High-quality keyboard and speakers.
Are there any disadvantages to this LG Gram 17 deal?
- It may be rated MIL-STD-810H, but the Gram 17 is rather wobbly: a hard twist of either the lid or base can push it close to breaking point.
- Some thermal throttling issues mean the CPU often runs at around 40% capacity.
How has the LG Gram 17’s price changed over time on Amazon?
- When we reviewed the LG Gram 17 in 2023, this particular specification cost £1,949.
- It fell to £1,299 in December last year and has stayed there ever since.
How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?
A lot of time and effort goes into hunting down the best laptop deals for our readers and you can find a full explanation of our methods in this dedicated article.