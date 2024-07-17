I didn’t like the Samsung Galaxy Book4 at launch, but this Prime Day deal has changed my mind

I didn’t rate the Samsung Galaxy Book4, but this Prime Day discount makes it an attractive bargain buy

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to buy a new laptop, with options at every price point getting tidy discounts. Pricing is particularly important for mid-range laptops; at £800, a laptop can be an uncompetitive non-starter, but at £500 it can just as easily be a solid recommendation to anyone wanting something for everyday use. The new Samsung Galaxy Book4 is one such laptop, with our three-star review reflecting the fact the name and price were writing cheques it couldn’t cash.

The use of the Galaxy Book name is a curse on this laptop, linking it to far more desirable OLED screen devices with which it frankly has little in common and to which it is priced too closely. But thanks to a massive Prime Day price cut bringing it down to £519, the Galaxy Book4 makes much more sense.

Did the Samsung Galaxy Book4 get a good review?

I wasn’t particularly kind to the Galaxy Book4. While praising the battery life, speaker system and design, I put the knife in for the drab and dreary display, the absence of a keyboard backlight and a general lack of any features to justify the high asking price.

But that was for a machine costing in some forms close to £1,000. For half that price, the entry-level Core i5-150U makes a much stronger case for itself and can go head to head with any other laptop costing the same amount. As a general laptop for the home user or student, the Galaxy Book4 now takes some beating.

What’s so good about the Samsung Galaxy Book4?

Like all Samsung laptops, the Galaxy Book4 is a stylish and well-made device

At nearly 9hrs 30mins the battery life is good

As long as you don’t need a backlight, the full numeric keyboard and touchpad are a joy to use

The speaker system is excellent

Are there any disadvantages to the Samsung Galaxy Book4?

The 60Hz Full HD display is colourless and lifeless, making it an uninspired companion for all but basic computing activities.

The 720p webcam is very low-rent and poor even for a £500 laptop.

How has the Samsung Galaxy Book4’s price changed over time on Amazon?

The specification of the Galaxy Book4 that’s on offer cost £849 at launch but has been available for £599 for the past week or so.

This Prime Day price is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the laptop.

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

