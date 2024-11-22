This Black Friday discount on the Shark Stratos might be the only vacuum deal you need this November

The Shark Stratos is heavily discounted for Black Friday – these are the three models we recommend

Shark is well known for making some of the best value cordless vacuums out there. As part of its Black Friday sale, the incredible Shark Stratos Pet Pro, which launched late last year, is now heavily discounted for Black Friday.

Shark has two exclusive Black Friday models on sale right now including the Shark Deluxe Pet IZ202UKTDB with single battery for just £170 (save £110) and the Shark Deluxe Pet Pro IZ420UKTDB with dual battery for £300 (save £150). Both models offer the same thing in terms of performance but come with different accessories, which I’ll explain below.

We’re also recommending the Shark Deluxe Upright Pet, which is currently on offer for just £170, saving you £100.

What’s the difference between the Shark Deluxe Pet IZ202UKTDB, Pet Pro IZ420UKTDB and the Pet Pro IZ400UK?

Shark Deluxe Pet Pro IZ400UK:

We reviewed the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Pet Pro IZ400UK model very favourably last year. This model isn’t currently on a Black Friday deal, so I’m not recommending it this time. However, the base vacuum is essentially the same as the two Stratos models currently on offer.

Our test showed that the Pet Pro can manage about 56 minutes in Economy mode and 41 minutes in CleanSense mode. The main difference, however, is the accessories that come with this one. These include:

One odour puck

20cm crevice tool

Multi surface tool

Pet tool

One battery

This single battery Pet model has a slighter shorter run time of up to 40 minutes but we’d expect to see less than this in real world testing. This mode also doesn’t come with an odour puck like the Pro models do. Accessories include:

20cm crevice tool

Upholstery tool

Pet tool

Car detail kit

Spare filter

One battery

Shark claims up to 60 minutes run time here but as our tests on the IZ400UK indicated, you can expect to get as little as 10 minutes in boost mode and as much as 40 minutes in economy mode. Accessories included:

Two odour pucks

Car detail kit

30cm crevice tool

Multi surface tool

Anti allergen brush

Pet tool

Two batteries

Dual Charger Dock

Are there any downsides to buying the Shark Stratos?

We didn’t have many bad things to say about the Stratos in our full review, in fact our reviewer called it a “phenomenal cleaner”. However, Andy Shaw did mention that the bin capacity wasn’t quite as good as other models he’d tested. He also experienced some issues with the vacuum lifting when being pulled back but this wasn’t enough to stop it getting five starts and a Recommended award.

Which model should I buy?

In my opinion, the Shark Deluxe Pet Pro IZ420UKTDB with dual battery is by far the best value for money. You get bundles of accessories for cleaning hair, your car, sofa and more, plus the added benefit of an extra battery, which means you can always have one charging while the other is in use. If your budget really can’t stretch to that, though, then the Deluxe Pet IZ202UKTDB is still a worthwhile investment.