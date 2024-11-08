The Shark CryoGlow is here: These are my first impressions of the luxury light therapy mask

If you’re a fan of beauty tech, chances are you’ve seen red light therapy masks flooding the market in the last few years. Shark Beauty has been developing its inclusive range of hair styling tools since 2021 and the Shark CryoGlow mask marks its first foray into the world of skincare. Product developers at Shark hope the mask, which has been developed with dermatologists, will help to “make glowing skin achievable at home”.

The mask offers three different pre-programmed treatments, each targeted to reduce the appearance of blemishes, help with anti-ageing and sustain a healthy, glowing complexion. To do this, the mask has 160 tri-wick LEDs, ensuring complete, consistent facial coverage. Each LED can radiate both red and blue LED light as well as infrared light, all of which are designed to help eliminate different skin concerns.

That’s not all. It is also the first light therapy mask with built-in “Instachill” cold therapy technology – this refers to the two cooling patches that help to de-puff the under-eye area. These cold areas reach temperatures as low as 16°C, with three temperature settings to suit your comfort levels.

The Shark CryoGlow will cost £270 at launch and is available in the UK now. It is expected to launch in other markets globally in 2025.

Last week, I was lucky enough to get hands-on with the CryoGlow mask ahead of its launch. I learned about the science behind red-light therapy, the product design process, and saw first-hand the results of the CryoGlow’s initial clinical trials.

These trials involved 59 and 60 individuals, who used the Better Ageing and Blemish Repair modes respectively every day over the course of four weeks. The 8-minute blemish repair mode showed a 21% improvement in blemishes and, anecdotally, users saw improvements in skin smoothness, skin tone evenness and the appearance of pores. Similarly, the Better Ageing mode apparently made skin 16% more radiant after four weeks, with improvements in fine lines, wrinkles and skin firmness noted. While I would need to investigate how the trial is defining “radiance” numerically, the results from the trial are pictured below. Time will tell if the mask performs that well in my tests.

“We know that skin, much like hair, is a major source of confidence for people with top concerns being blemishes and fine lines and wrinkles. Shark CryoGlow combines cutting-edge LED technology with full-face coverage and a cooling under-eye experience to make glowing skin achievable at home.”

Danielle Lessing, SVP Global Product Development at Shark Beauty.

The theory behind LED therapy is at least sound: when used at the correct light frequencies, red light therapy can decrease inflammation and boost collagen production to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Similarly, it is thought that blue light can help to destroy acne-causing bacteria. All good news for skincare hopefuls who want to invest in the technology. Here’s what each of the three LED modes can do.

Having used the mask myself for a week, my first impressions are that it’s really intuitive and convenient to use. The remote control features a clear screen and a scrolling wheel that allows you to scroll through the various treatment modes. During treatment, you can also choose whether you want to use the de-puffing “Instachill” cooling pads, either by pressing the snowflake button or by scrolling through the options using the wheel. The remote also displays how long the treatment has left to go, unlike other LED masks which leave you sitting around wondering when the treatment will be finished.