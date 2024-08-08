Bosch UniversalGrassCut 18V-26-500 review: Trading comfort for power

Bosch UniversalGrassCut 18V-26-500 review: How well does it trim?

I’ve had a few grumbles about the new design, so let’s talk about the upsides – which are considerable. In terms of cutting performance, the UniversalGrassCut 18V-26-500 is the best strimmer that I’ve tested in its class. It will cut neatly through patches of long grass on the lawn or hanging over the border, and it never baulked at tackling thick grass, chunky thistles, wiry rye grass or tough weeds. Only woody stems and thick brambles gave it any serious trouble.

After 10 or so minutes in my rather overgrown back garden, I stopped worrying about what it would and wouldn’t cut, and just let it do its job. From edging to trimming to clearing messy corners, it tackled everything I threw at it, bar the aforementioned woody weeds and brambles. And this hassle-free approach seems to extend to its line management. Not once did I have to nudge out more line or deal with a jam; I had the right length of line to work with all the time. Instead of stopping and fussing with the reel, I found I could just get on with strimming.