Bosch UniversalGrassCut 18V-26-500 review: Trading comfort for power
It isn’t the lightest or most ergonomic trimmer for small gardens, but it wins on all-round performance and hassle-free use
Pros
- Great performance
- Easy to adjust
- No line-feed issues
- Versatile
Cons
- Head-heavy design can be rough on the shoulders
- Battery life could be better
In some respects, the Bosch UniversalGrassCut 18V-26-500 seems like a wilful step backwards. Its predecessor, the UniversalGrassCut 18V-26, was one of my favourite grass trimmers for small gardens, thanks to a comfort-first ergonomic design that made it exceptionally easy to use. Its light weight and ingenious swing-out second handle did a fantastic job of limiting strain on your back, neck and shoulders.
The UniversalGrassCut 18V-26-500 shares the same Power 4 All battery and 26cm cutting width, but in a more traditional design with a long stalk ending in a grip housing all the controls, plus a secondary handle at the top. At 2.2kg without the battery, it’s the same weight as the UniversalGrassCut 18V-26, yet it feels significantly heavier, with most of the weight at the cutting end. The older model’s pedal-operated angle adjustment has also gone.
Has Bosch taken one of the most innovative strimmer designs and made it boring? Or does the new model have other strengths you’ll grow to appreciate? I’ve been testing it out over the past week in my garden, and I have some thoughts.
Bosch UniversalGrassCut 18V-26-500 review: What do you get for the money?
An 18V cordless grass trimmer with a 26cm cutting width. It’s powered by a single 18V Power 4 All battery, as used in a range of garden and power tools from Gardena, Flymo, Husqvarna and Bosch.
You can adjust the shaft length by up to 30cm, which takes you from a minimum 1.03m to a maximum 1.33m. You can also adjust the angle of the head through four different positions, enabling you to use the tool with the shaft nearly parallel to the ground – handy for getting under low shrubs or garden furniture – or at a range of comfortable working heights.
The top handle can also be rotated through six positions, including flat against the shaft for storage. Finally, the head incorporates a guard to preserve your legs from damage, plus an extending wire plant guard to do the same for precious perennials, trees and shrubs. You can also rotate the head by 180-degrees at the press of a button, to get it in a good position for working on the edges of your borders. You can buy the tool on its own, without batteries, or with a 2Ah battery and basic charger.
Bosch UniversalGrassCut 18V-26-500 review: How easy is it to use?
While the ergonomic design of the UniversalGrassCut 18V-26 has gone, the new version isn’t bereft of clever features. A rotating cuff on the shaft unlocks the extension mechanism, making quick adjustments easy, yet it still holds the current height once locked again. Meanwhile, the angles of the head and the second handle are now adjusted by squeezing the two red buttons on either side inwards, moving the head or handle and then releasing. To switch into edging mode, you simply press a button near the top of the shaft, then twist the shaft around until it clicks into position.
It’s all very smooth and super easy, plus the UniversalGrassCut 18V-26-500 feels impressively well built and engineered. In fact, I’d say that the thicker aluminium shaft and robust plastics make it feel tougher and more resilient than the UniversalGrassCut 18V-26 or the lighter EasyGrassCut 18V 230.
As I said, though, it also feels heavier. While I had no issues manoeuvring the UniversalGrassCut 18V-26-500 around my garden, cutting under low-hanging apple and pear trees and around a patio table on the front lawn, I could definitely feel its weight on my shoulders. While it’s easier to use for trimming over a long session than the more heavy-duty Bosch AdvancedGrassCut 36, I’d have to admit feeling some relief when the battery died after 19 minutes of use. That’s not exactly epic stamina; still, even with the basic charger you’re looking at a reasonable 70-75 minutes for a recharge.
Bosch UniversalGrassCut 18V-26-500 review: How well does it trim?
I’ve had a few grumbles about the new design, so let’s talk about the upsides – which are considerable. In terms of cutting performance, the UniversalGrassCut 18V-26-500 is the best strimmer that I’ve tested in its class. It will cut neatly through patches of long grass on the lawn or hanging over the border, and it never baulked at tackling thick grass, chunky thistles, wiry rye grass or tough weeds. Only woody stems and thick brambles gave it any serious trouble.
After 10 or so minutes in my rather overgrown back garden, I stopped worrying about what it would and wouldn’t cut, and just let it do its job. From edging to trimming to clearing messy corners, it tackled everything I threw at it, bar the aforementioned woody weeds and brambles. And this hassle-free approach seems to extend to its line management. Not once did I have to nudge out more line or deal with a jam; I had the right length of line to work with all the time. Instead of stopping and fussing with the reel, I found I could just get on with strimming.
Bosch UniversalGrassCut 18V-26-500 review: Should you buy it?
Yes. As much as I miss the ergonomic design of the 18V-26, the UniversalGrassCut 18V-26-500 actually works a little better when it comes to the actual trimming. It’s easy to use and simple to adjust, and it consistently gets the job done, with no trials or tribulations. Those with small gardens looking for a lightweight, light-duty grass trimmer might still want to look at the Bosch EasyGrassCut 18V 230 or Gardena EasyCut 23-18V; but if you need a more versatile and powerful option, you won’t find much better than the UniversalGrassCut 18V-26-500.