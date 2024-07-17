Get a Barbie Dreamhouse for its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Barbieland’s housing market has crashed just in time for Prime Day, with Barbie’s Dreamhouse available for a crazy low price

We still haven’t got over the Barbie mania of last summer, and if you know a young Barbie who’s been dreaming of owning their own Barbie Dreamhouse, you’re in luck. That’s because Amazon has slapped a huge discount on the three-storey Barbie Dreamhouse in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Right now, you can buy the Dreamhouse for a staggeringly low £140, down from an average price of £226 on Amazon, if you buy it before midnight tonight when the Prime Day sale ends. While your child will love the dreamhouse, you’ll also be able to teach them that no economy is safe from housing crashes in 2024 – not even Barbieland.

Important Amazon Prime Day information You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal. Luckily, signing up is free and easy. Simply follow the link below.

View deal at Amazon

What’s so good about the Barbie Dreamhouse?

The Barbie Dreamhouse is, quite frankly, massive. Its bright and colourful pink design has a whopping three storeys, and includes an elevator so Barbie can move around the house in style. If you’re looking to be a child’s favourite parent, aunt or uncle, this is the extravagant gift to go for.

The house includes ten different play areas including a pool, waterslide, elevator and a kitchen so your little one will have endless opportunities to live out their Barbie dreams.

As with most modern homes, the Dreamhouse has integrated lights and sounds in the kitchen and bathroom to create more immersive play.

And, if the house itself wasn’t enough, the set comes with 75 doll accessories and storytelling pieces to keep your Barbie looking and feeling fabulous every day. There’s even a cute dog included in the set.

Are there any disadvantages to this Barbie Dreamhouse deal?

The Barbie Dreamhouse is only suitable for ages 3 and up – if you have younger children you might want to stow this away until they’re old enough to know they shouldn’t swallow the pieces whole.

Echoing the positive point above, the dreamhouse is huge, measuring 157cm in height and 114cm wide. If you’re limited in space, then the Barbie Dreamhouse might not be the most convenient toy to have in the house.

View deal at Amazon

How has the Barbie Dreamhouse’s price changed over time on Amazon?

The current average price of the Barbie Dreamhouse is £226 on Amazon.

Its second cheapest price was £143 in March 2024 during the Amazon Spring Sale.

Where can I find more children’s toy deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

Our team of experts love finding great Amazon Prime Day deals as much as the next person. Thankfully, we get to spend hours every year trawling the virtual shelves for great deals to show our readers. If you’re keen to learn more about our deals-hunting process, this article will fill you in on the details.

View deal at Amazon