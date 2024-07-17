This stellar Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set is a fantastic price for Amazon Prime Day

This is the Amazon Prime Lego deal you’re looking for

True Lego fans know that it’s not usually the most affordable hobby, so flash sales like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday can be a great opportunity to pick up discounted sets. And this Prime Day, there are plenty of deals to be had on a range of Lego sets, for kids and adults alike.

She may not look like much, but she’s got it where it counts. This Millennium Falcon, recently released for the 25th anniversary of Lego Star Wars, isn’t the biggest one – for example, size-wise, it’s got nothing on the Ultimate Collector Series – but it isn’t anywhere near the most expensive either, and right now, for Amazon Prime Day, it’s even cheaper: down to just £57 for the duration of the event (which finishes at midnight on 17 July).

Important Amazon Prime Day information To make the most of this saving, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Fortunately, you can sign up now for a free 30-day trial. Simply use the link below to get started.

View deal at Amazon

We’ve not reviewed this specific Millennium Falcon but our own Lego enthusiast, Nathan Spendelow, couldn’t recommend the set more. It’s a beautiful piece and, thanks to its relatively small size and its Lego Star Wars anniversary display stand, it’ll sit nicely on a shelf in your office or living room. The impressive detailing – complete with turrets, satellite dish, and decorative pieces – makes it a great likeness of the iconic ship too, despite its size.

At £57, this deal is a £7 saving on its average Amazon price of £64, and an £18 reduction on its retail price (£75), which is what it would cost to buy directly from Lego. We’ve not seen it any cheaper than this.

View deal at Amazon

For more coverage of the best deals, check out our Amazon Prime Day hub where we’re rounding up some of the best discounts being offered right now, from smartphones and laptops to air fryers and headphones.

And if you’re still on the hunt for more Lego deals, you might be pleased to know that the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets set is £95, down from an average price of £102.

View deal at Amazon

Here at Expert Reviews, we know how tricky it can be to find the best discounts, especially when it comes to trawling through pages and pages of Amazon deals. That’s why we’ve put the work into rooting out the cream of the crop, backed up by our first-hand testing experience.