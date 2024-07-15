We’ve found the best Amazon Prime Day deal for Potterheads and Lego fans – the Lego Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets Castle is going cheap now

Listen up, Lego fans! Grab yourself a bargain Lego Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets Castle before Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight on Wednesday

If you’re a Lego fan with an affinity for Harry Potter, we’ve found the perfect Amazon Prime Day deal for you. Right now, you can buy the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets Castle for £99, down from an original retail price of £130.

We’re big Lego fans here at Expert Reviews – it makes the perfect gift for someone looking for a hit of nostalgia, or a fun activity to do in the evenings. If you want to snag some bargain Lego, though, you’ll need to snap the deal up before midnight on 17 July, which is when Prime Day ends.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of this magical Lego deal, but the company has given you a helping hand by offering a free, 30-day trial of the service. Simply follow this link to get started.

What’s so good about the Lego Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets Castle?

The Lego Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets Castle is the perfect gift for someone who loves Harry Potter, as it includes key details from the Chamber of Secrets storyline including the vault and the basilisk.

The set includes three full buildings, with one, two and three floors respectively, to keep you entertained for hours. These include iconic scenes such as the Chamber of Secrets vault door, the dining hall and Gilderoy Lockhart’s classroom.

You’ll also get 11 minifigures included in the set. These feature all the iconic characters, including Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy, Tom Riddle and even one of the ghosts, Nearly Headless Nick. The set also includes an exclusive 20th-anniversary golden Voldemort minifigure.

Lego sets like these are hugely detailed – a highlight for us is the large Chamber of Secrets statue which has an opening mouth, through which the basilisk model can travel.

Are there any disadvantages to this Lego Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets Castle deal?

The price reduction from its average price on Amazon is just £4 – not the biggest discount in the world, but still far better than its typical price at other retailers, including the Lego website.

People looking to buy a more complex Lego Harry Potter set might want to splash out on the full Hogwarts castle model, which costs £327 and is a real spectacle.

How has the Lego Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets Castle’s price changed over time on Amazon?

The current average price of the Lego Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets Castle is £103.

The set is currently listed on Lego’s website for £130.

