CES 2025: The Acer Nitro Blaze 11 gaming handheld is a gigantic Nintendo Switch

If CES 2025 is anything to go by, this year could well be the year of the Windows-based gaming handheld, especially with news emerging from the show of Acer’s new launches.

The Taiwanese company has unveiled a pair of new consoles, both of which are built around AMD Ryzen 8000 chips, with the larger option stretching the very definition of the term “handheld”. The Acer Nitro Blaze 11, as the name suggests, comes with an 11in display set between a pair of detachable controllers, just like a gigantic Nintendo Switch.

Those controllers feature a pair of analogue sticks, shoulder buttons and analogue triggers, a pair of rear trigger buttons, A, B, X and Y buttons on the right-hand controller and a four-way D-pad on the left. There’s a kickstand that folds out at the rear so you can prop up the screen on a table or desk, too.

I’d say that was pretty much essential given how big this thing is. It’s fairly hefty at just over 1kg in weight, measures a chunky 364 x 171 x 15.9mm (WDH), and your arms are going to get pretty tired holding it up for a long gaming session.